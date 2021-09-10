Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Getty

The 24-year-old Brazilian's involvement in Premier League action was in major doubt after his home nation asked FIFA to enforce a five-day ban on eight English-based players who failed to turn up for international duty.

Raphinha was handed a first call up by head coach Tite for the Seleção this month but was unable to travel for the World Cup qualifiers due to current Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Brazil is currently on the UK government's red-list and playing for his country would have meant a period of extended quarantine upon his return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top flight clubs unanimously agreed to halt players from travelling to South America over the September break in fear of losing them for upcoming domestic games - though Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur both saw players represent Argentina.

The move saw Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay look to enforce Article 5 which FIFA had invoked to stop players featuring for their clubs in the immediate aftermath of the dedicated period for international games.

After several days of uncertainty, it now appears the governing bodies have all relented and waived their right to the suspension according to widespread media reports, which will see Premier League players made available for action this weekend without the fear of facing any sanctions.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will once again be able to call upon Raphinha for Sunday's hosting of Liverpool while the Reds can select first choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho.

Another of Jurgen Klopp's Brazilian contingent, Roberto Firmino, will be absent regardless in LS11 due to an injury picked up against Chelsea.

United's head coach said on Friday during his pre-match press conference that he would take advice from the club before taking any decision over whether to field Raphinha.