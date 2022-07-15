Gray is the grandson and great-nephew of Whites legends Frank and Eddie respectively, and the son of ex-Leeds striker Andy, so there has been a general awareness in the fanbase of his presence at Thorp Arch, with expectation bubbling nicely as he shone at youth level.

When it first became clear that, aged 15, Gray was heading in the direction of first team involvement under Marcelo Bielsa, in training at least, Leeds were keen to keep a lid on the excitement.

But Victor Orta's astonishing likening of Gray's emergence to the feeling he got when he first spotted Kun Aguero, Gray's appearance in Premier League match day squads and mature performances for the EFL Trophy side and the Under 23s have turned his story into a runaway train.

Perhaps sensing that there will be no stopping it, Jesse Marsch has fully embraced the 16-year-old's ability and the prospect of a huge future at Elland Road.

'He will play,' said the head coach after Gray impressed against Blackpool in a starting role. Gray is considered a first team player by the boss and has played as full a part in the pre-season tour of Australia as football's safeguarding guidelines will allow.

For some, the limelight and the growing noise could be too much, but Gray appears to be handling it with as much ease as he did the step up to Premier League 2 football and his first steps into the men's game.

"What I'm surprised about most is his confidence," said team-mate Dan James, who at the ripe old age of 24 has been impressed with the youngster's comfort among the group.

HIGH POTENTIAL - Archie Gray is one of a number of youngsters who can be part of a bright future with Leeds United says Jesse Marsch. Pic: Getty

"When I was 16 I was so scared to be in the first team but he just takes it in his stride, everything he does.

"He talks to everyone, he's a great lad, he works hard and he just wants to learn. That's the best trait in a footballer. I'm sure he'll go on to great things."

James is not shy about putting flesh on the bones, either, predicting a massive future.

"The ability he's got is something he can take to be one of the best players in the Premier League, if not the world," said the winger.

"He's still 16, absolutely crazy but he's a towering man. He's still got a lot to grow, grow into his own body but his ability is something I've not seen in a young person before. He can go on and do top things. He's got the right people around him and I'm sure we hope to have him for many years because he's a great addition to the squad."