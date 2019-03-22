Leeds United winger Jack Clarke opens up over 'difficult' spell following Middlesbrough collapse

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke says it has been "difficult" watching on from the sidelines following his collapse at Middlesbrough last month.

The 18-year-old returned to action last weekend against Sheffield United after missing the Whites previous six fixtures following the health scare.

Clarke, who was substituted after the opening 45 minutes at the Riverside, was taken ill during the second half of the 1-1 draw on February 9.

He required oxygen in the away dug-out before being transferred to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough but was discharged that same evening.

The winger spent a week away from Thorp Arch to undergo tests over the cause of the issue before returning to full training on March 4 after being given the all clear.

Clarke - who is in his debut season with the club - has admitted that it has been a tough period for himself as he looks to now fight his way back into the fold under Marcelo Bielsa.

"I love coming back in even after a week off," he told LUTV.

"I just love coming back in and being around the lads and being involved.

I've been in the gym when I felt like I could train and play because obviously i haven't got a muscular injury or anything, so I feel like I could have played, could have trained, but I've just not been able to.

"It was hard to be honest, watching the lads play and do well and not being as involved as I want to be. It was difficult."

Asked about his return in the 1-0 defeat to the Blades at Elland Road, he replied: "I loved it. Obviously taking the result out of the equation, because it wasn't what we wanted from the game.

"But I loved being back involved, loved being back in front of the fans at Elland Road and just loved to be back playing."