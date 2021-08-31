The 27-year-old wide man had fallen down the pecking order under head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and the arrival of headline signing Daniel James on deadline day all but sealed his fate in the Argentine's squad.

United announced the capture of James from Manchester United in a deal worth in the region of £25million - a move which would have limited Costa's involvement further should he have remained in West Yorkshire this term.

Leeds landed the now Angola international from Wolves in 2019 but he struggled to pin down a permanent starting berth in LS11.

Costa helped the club achieve promotion from the Championship in his debut campaign - the second time he earned top flight status in his career - though quickly fell behind Brazilian winger Raphinha in the Premier League ranks.

From the end of November onwards his involvement was restricted to nine substitute appearances and four starts. This season he has played just 21 minutes of top flight football for the Whites in the opening month.

James' move across the Pennines left the door open for Costa to head out in search of regular first team football elsewhere, which he has now found in Spain at the Mestalla.

Costa's loan switch also includes the option for Valencia to make the transfer permanent should they wish next summer.