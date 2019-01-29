Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko seals loan move to Turkey

Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko will end this season in Turkey after agreeing a half-season loan to Super Lig club Ankaragucu.

Sacko has been sent out from Elland Road for a second time after his year-long loan at Spanish side Las Palmas was cut short last week.

Las Palmas moved to terminate Sacko’s deal after only a handful of appearances but the 24-year-old had no place in the plans of United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds agreed to end his time in the Spanish second division after lining up opportunities elsewhere.

Sacko attracted interest from clubs in Cyprus, Hungary and Spain but United have reached an agreement with Ankaragucu, who lie 15th in the Super Lig table.

He is the second Leeds player to move to Turkey this season following Caleb Ekuban’s loan to Trabzonspor.

Sacko - a permanent signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2017 - has 18 months to go on his Leeds contract but was deemed surplus by Bielsa after the Argentinian’s appointment at Elland Road in June.