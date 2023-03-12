Alas, the Saturday night show did not proceed in its usual format as pundits and commentators alike rallied around Gary Lineker, so Leeds fans were left to ruminate on their own thoughts about Javi Gracia's tactical plan, Brighton's passing excellence, Jack Harrison's performance versus impact conundrum and the rest.

Gracia's line-up sparked debate before, during and after the game but Harrison's assist for Patrick Bamford and a beautiful goal were the justification for his place. How the Spaniard works returning attackers Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra into his plan will be another area of fascination as they improve their fitness but against Brighton, at the very least, they were back and involved.

Here's the YEP take on an eventful afternoon at Elland Road.

LEGEND'S RETURN: Former Leeds United star Lucas Radebe applauds the fans prior to Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Good day

Jack Harrison

His overall performance may have frustrated but there was no arguing with that finish - the one at the right end of the pitch that is. Having set up Bamford for the Leeds opener with persistence, pace and a nice pass, the winger got a goalmouth clearance horribly wrong and put through his own net, before sending a rocket into the top corner at the other end.

How good that must have felt, having taken flak for an admittedly sub-par display at Chelsea. This still wasn't vintage Harrison, but goal contributions weigh so heavily at this stage of the season that he deserves real credit for producing end product while lacking momentum and form.Patrick Bamford

His link-up play was excellent at times, he showed a lovely touch and even if his right-foot shot took a nick off a defender it was a fierce enough effort that the ball ended up where he wanted it. The goal evidently meant a huge deal to Bamford. More of the same against Wolves would be ideal.Kaoru Mitoma

A wonderful player who graced Elland Road with a performance full of pace, trickery, quality and danger. He had a hand in both goals and gave Leeds, specifically Luke Ayling, a torrid afternoon.

Bad day

Luke Ayling

Having wrestled the right-back jersey back from summer signing Rasmus Kristensen, Ayling has done more than enough to keep it of late. Few would argue about his place in the starting line-up, yet the first choice right full-back produced a second-rate performance up against Mitoma.

The Brighton winger blew past him on a number of occasions, got up above him to claim an assist for the first and went by him to set up the second. Leeds going man to man in the full-back areas presented Ayling with a horrible task given Mitoma's pace. At the other end of the pitch Ayling had a glorious chance to make some amends but whacked it well over.

Off-camera

Leeds' attack and midfield working on chance creation during the warm-up. Full-backs and wingers alternating with crosses into the box after being fed by the central midfield trio, who also joined the strikers with late runs into the area.

Lucas Radebe grinning ear to ear as he walked out onto the Elland Road pitch, visiting his old stomping ground for the first time since the club's promotion back to the Premier League. "Brings back great memories," he said. "To be back here is absolutely fantastic and I hope I've brought a little luck with me. This is my home. I was doing a bit of work in London and I thought if I don't come to Leeds this time. This is my first time coming to Leeds since we got promoted. It's always been my dream to be here anyway."

Marc Roca beseeching the heavens as he walked out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Junior Firpo having to temper his stride due to the pair of tiny mascots he had with him, one of whom ended up in his arms.

Tyler Adams demanding more of Brenden Aaronson on 39 minutes as Brighton looked dominant and Leeds struggled to stop them playing out from the back, and struggled to make their own possession count.

Javi Gracia pleading his case to the officials, evidently feeling Leeds were not getting their fair share of decisions from Paul Tierney and his assistants.