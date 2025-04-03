Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update on Willy Gnonto has been provided by Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is 'ready to go' ahead of a trip to Luton Town having made his comeback from injury with a goalscoring cameo last weekend.

The Italian did not miss any club action due to an ankle injury picked up on international duty but was unable to start the game against Swansea City.

Gnonto was fit enough only to be risked for 10 or 15 minutes against the Swans according to boss Daniel Farke, but that was ample time for him to make an impact.

He scored Leeds' second within a minute of replacing Brenden Aaronson on the pitch to join the American on 11 goal contributions for the season, albeit from 1,200 fewer Championship minutes.

Farke has hinted that he has the option to bring Gnonto in from the start at Kenilworth Road.

"Overall we got the feeling of course it was a heartbreaking finish, but for several players the last game was pretty beneficial," said Farke.

"Good for Junior and Ao not to risk injuries, they are fully fit for selection. Good for Brenden Aaronson after a difficult spell, scored after 40 seconds,a confidence boost. Good for Willy to find a bit more trust in his ankle and a full week more of healing. Full week of training is beneficial for him.

“Willy has a good spell, was good in the second half against QPR. He was a bit nervous about his ankle but when you score a goal, and thought it was decisive, it's good for confidence. He’s ready to go like all my players are - it’s a good feeling."

Farke has confirmed that there are no fresh injuries to contend with and both Max Wober and Patrick Bamford, who are coming back from injury lay-offs, are in contention for the squad.

"All the players who were available came through and are available for the weekend, no new injuries," he said.

“Each and every day on the training pitch brings them closer and is beneficial for them. They're also in the mix, yes."

Farke also revealed he has already decided to make a change in goal, with Karl Darlow replacing Illan Meslier following the latter's costly errors against Swansea City on Saturday.

His other big decisions will be the make-up of the midfield now that Tanaka is fresh enough to be considered as one of three possible partners for Ampadu, and whether or not to reintroduce Firpo for Sam Byram at left-back.