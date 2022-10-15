Leeds United will not face star man in Thursday night clash as Whites get double team news boost

Leeds will face the struggling Foxes in an 8.15pm kick-off on Thursday evening and the Foxes were held to a goalless draw by visiting Crystal Palace in Saturday’s lunch time kick-off. The result left Brenden Rodgers’ side in the division’s drop zone and the Foxes were dealt a hammer blow in the 94th minute which has left their star man banned.

In one final attack, Jamie Vardy attempted to pull the back for James Maddison who went tumbling to the ground under pressure but the Foxes star was booked for simulation. The caution was Maddison’s fifth booking of the season and the midfield ace will now be suspended for Thursday night’s game against Leeds.

Leeds will firstly take on table-topping Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that star man Gabriel Jesus is doubtful. Summer signing Jesus missed Thursday night’s Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt having suffered a blow to the head in the closing stages of Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool in which the striker was involved in several physical challenges. Jesus was instructed to stay at home as Arsenal headed out for Norway and rested ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

DOUBLE BOOST: For Leeds United and boss Jesse Marsch, above. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

“We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home,” explained Arteta in midweek. It had been expected that Jesus would return for Sunday’s clash against Leeds but Arteta has now revealed that there is an element of doubt about the Brazilian’s involvement.