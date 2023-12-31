The January transfer window will open for business this week - who Leeds United will sign per this video game

Leeds United have enjoyed a promising first half of the Championship season as Daniel Farke looks to secure an immediate return to the Premier League. Despite Friday's defeat against West Bromwich Albion, the Whites will head into the new year sat firmly in the play-off mix with winnable games against the likes of Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Preston North End all on the agenda over the coming weeks.

The new year will also bring the opening of the January transfer window and the Whites will have an opportunity to strengthen Farke's squad and aid his attempts to lead the club back into the top flight - but who will Leeds look to sign over the next month and who could they move for during the summer transfer window?

We fire up FM2024 to see what business the Whites are predicted to conduct in January and after what turned out to be a successful promotion bid.

Football Manager 2024 predicts which players Leeds United will sign over the next 12 months.

JANUARY 2024: Scott McKenna (loan from Nottingham Forest) The Scotland defender joins Daniel Farke's side until the end of the season after struggling for game time at Forest.

JANUARY 2024: Jack Stacey (£8m from Norwich City) Stacey only joined the Canaries in the summer but he was quickly sold on to Leeds in an £8m deal.

JANUARY 2024: James Bree (loan from Southampton) The former Manchester City right-back joined the Whites on a half-season loan deal with no permanent option.

SUMMER 2024: Ross Barkley (£10m from Luton Town) Once a loan signing at Elland Road, Barkley became a permanent member of Farke's squad after the Whites and Luton Town swapped divisions.