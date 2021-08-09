Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville in action against Fleetwood Town. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Dutch winger has enjoyed an impressive pre-season with appearances at Guiseley, Fleetwood Town and Ajax. In all three games this summer his involvement has been notable – running, jinking and wreaking havoc for opposition defenders.

A man-of-the-match performance against the non-league Lions – which included a penalty win, goal and assist – was followed up by an impressive showing from the bench against Jong Ajax in the club’s flying visit to Amsterdam.

Summerville was a key figure in Mark Jackson’s Premier League 2 winners last term following his arrival from Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old appeared 12 times at academy level, scoring six goals and providing six assists – form which saw him nominated for April’s player-of-the-month award and earn a spot on the first-team bench against Manchester United.

Despite still being a teenager he boasts a wealth of senior experience already from loan spells with FC Dordrecht and ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands.

Eredivisie outfit SC Cambuur have been among those credited with interest in taking him on loan for the upcoming campaign.

For Summerville’s development it is hard to know whether another season would be best served playing Under-23s football at Elland Road – albeit at the highest level English academy football has to offer.

EFL Trophy involvement may help too – along with more adaptation to Bielsa’s ways – with Leeds having re-entered the cup competition once more this term.

United boast a wealth of wingers at senior level in Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Helder Costa and are said to be in the market to add another before the transfer window closes later this month.

Premier League game time will be hard to come by, though his pre-season performances may have given his head coach food for thought over whether he could provide a spark from his bench.

Since Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road the Whites have been tentative in allowing those with a future in LS11 to go out on loan and learn their trade elsewhere.

That attitude, though, has started to change in more recent times.

“You could see the raw talent he had,” former ADO Den Haag coach Chris Powell told the YEP last year.

“He’s only tiny, he’s like five foot nothing but he’s got wonderful balance.

“One v one is his strength, against players. He’s quite a free spirit out on the wing, in a good way. He’ll excite you, he’s a bag of tricks, there’s some talent there, it’s just how it’s harnessed and what the coaches demand from him.

“He’s played for the Under-18s and Under-19s for Holland so he’s well thought of in Dutch football.

“It was a hard, difficult situation he was in because the team was struggling and they were relying on him to be the one that unlocked teams.

“You could see he could do it but the team was going through a very tough spell.

“He played games, he will have learned a lot from the experience.”

The Dutch top flight could be credited as being more technical than the Football League and may offer a better route for Summerville’s development should Leeds opt for allowing a loan.

Goalkeeper Elia Caprile has headed out to Serie C – Italy’s third tier – to gain more senior experience after penning a three-year contract, perhaps another nod towards the change in thought process towards the loan market.