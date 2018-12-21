Leeds United: Whites have right ingedients for promotion says forward Roberts

TYLER ROBERTS believes Leeds United are “100 per cent” strong enough to achieve promotion with the forward haling a squad with “a bit of everything” and “exactly what you need to get up”.

Leeds sit top of the table one game short of the Championship’s half-way stage with the Whites one point ahead of second-placed Norwich City and holding a six-point cushion over third-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will now seek their sixth win in succession in Sunday’s clash at seventh-placed Aston Villa and while remaining focused on the long term goal, Roberts believes his men definitely have the right ingredients to end what will be a 15-year exile from the Premier League.

“It’s amazing at the moment,” said Roberts, speaking as he and team-mate Kalvin Phillips teamed up with LIFE Church Leeds to serve meals to the homeless.

“Obviously everything is going well but the boys are focused on sticking to what we’ve been doing and what we believe in and hopefully we can all make something massive happen in Leeds.”

Asked if the squad was strong enough to go up, Roberts said: “One hundred per cent. I think all the lads are together, we’ve got great quality, we’ve got match-winners so I think we have got a bit of everything and that’s exactly what you need to get up.”

Welsh international Roberts has not featured for Leeds since coming off the bench as a 66th-minute substitute for Kemar Roofe in the 4-1 loss at West Brom.

The forward unusually failed to make the bench for the recent victories at Sheffield United and at home to QPR with head coach Bielsa revealing the 19-year-old then did not feature in Tuesday’s under-23s fixture against Burnley due to a “risk for him to be injured.”

Roberts was then back on the bench for last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers

Roberts explained: “There’s been a few little niggles but I think I will do a fitness test on Friday and just see what’s going on then.

“I just had a little groin injury and then a little calf injury as well.”

Roberts also believes he could thrive in the no 10 role where Leeds have recently lost a strong option in Samu Saiz who has joined La Liga side Getafe having expressed his desire to move back to Spain due to a personal problem.

“I’d definitely say I can play in the no 10 role and do a nice job there,” said Roberts.

“I do like coming into pockets and linking up and getting on the ball so it might be something to look at but not for me to say.

“I do prefer more central but I can play anywhere - wherever he is going to put me.”

Assessing his aims for the second half of the season, Roberts said: “Just get my way back into the team - hopefully get some bench appearances and get some more goals and kind of kick on from there.

“But as long as we are winning and we are getting the points and staying at the top of the table then I am happy.”