Leeds United: Whites eyeing January swoop for Finnish centre-back

LEEDS UNITED are eyeing up a January swoop for Finland’s under-19s centre-back Aapo Halme who would be a signing for the club’s development squad.

Reports in Finland suggest that Leeds will sign the 19-year-old in the next few days and United’s interest in the HJK Helsinki defender is genuine.

Helsinki-born Halme is six-foot-four and the defender played for both FC Honka and Klubi-04 before joining HJK in 2015.

United like the defender and have been monitoring him.

Finnish publication MTV Sport say Leeds will pay a ‘significant transfer fee’ to land the defender whose side are the current Finnish champions.

Halme has been capped for both Finland’s under-19s and under-17s.