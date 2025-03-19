Of the players who began that game - Farke’s first in charge of the Whites in front of a paying audience - only two still belong to the club. There have been painful exits, inevitable departures and career trajectories that have not yet shown signs of recovery. Among the starters for the game in Oslo at Ullevaal Stadion were players who expected to play a big role under Farke and a number who hoped to stand a chance of involvement with the senior side. There was also a player Leeds desperately hoped to keep for the Championship campaign, before he made a bitterly acrimonious exit. Less than two years on it has been an almost total demolition job for that side.

The game itself in Norway was a largely unremarkable affair. Second-half goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill gave Manchester United a 2-0 win. Before kick-off, club captains Liam Cooper and Raphael Varane paid tribute to the late Gordon McQueen, a former favourite of both clubs, who died a month prior at the age of 70. Fans from both clubs joined to applaud the memory of the ex-St Mirren, Leeds and Manchester United man.

Leeds’ best chance on the day fell to Archie Gray, who at that stage was still just a prospect for the club and had not yet made a senior competitive appearance. Farke rang 10 changes in all at the break bringing on the likes of Gray, Pascal Struijk, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford but even the second half side was littered with names no longer employed by the club. As the second half began it was noticeable how much possession Leeds were enjoying, against an entirely-changed team of Manchester United kids. Alas, it never really translated into chances. There was some tidy football, a Struijk header that sailed inexplicably wide from right in front, some good runs from James with no end product and a Gray drive that flew into the side netting. Manchester United, by comparison, were ruthless when they got a sniff. A heavy Struijk touch led to the first goal from Emeran. Hugill got the second, drifting in alone to direct a pass that initially looked misplaced into the net beyond Dani van den Heuvel.

Farke, who was appointed Leeds boss just eight days before the friendly, said at full-time that the game had come too soon for his squad but it did show him ‘glimpses’ of what he wanted to do with them. And as they flew back to England he had just 24 days in which to prepare them for a campaign that would see them come so close, yet so far from glory. Finishing third behind automatic promotion winners Leicester City and Ipswich Town, Leeds had to settle for the play-offs and met Southampton in an ill-fated final at Wembley, decided by a single Adam Armstrong goal.

Here’s the starting line-up from the first ever sighting of Farke’s Leeds, and where they are now.

1 . Kristoffer Klaesson The Norwegian keeper started the friendly due to extended leave for Illan Meslier and the exit of Joel Robles. A year later he joined Polish side Raków Częstochowa on a free but lasted just over a month after issues with his fitness. September to January 2025 saw him at Danish Superliga club AGF and then he signed for Viking in his home country. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cody Drameh It felt like there might be a chance for him at Leeds under Farke but by September 2023 he was on loan at Birmingham City for the season. In July 2024 he left the club to sign a three-year deal at Hull City where he started 17 league games this season. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

3 . Leo Hjelde The left-sided defender never really got going at Leeds. By January 2024 he was off to Sunderland in a permanent deal. He's started twice in the Championship for the Black Cats this season and made eight sub appearances. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

4 . Jeremiah Mullen The 20-year-old was sent to Iverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2024 on loan but suffered a back injury that ended his season. Played for Leeds 21s for the first half of this season and then joined Dunfermline in a permanent move at the start of February. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Liam Cooper The former club captain picked up an injury at the start of Farke's first season and then struggled to get back in the side. He left Leeds last summer when his contract expired and joined CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria. He captains them and scored his first goal last time out against Cherno More. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

6 . Jamie Shackleton Barely featured in Farke's first season and then turned down the offer of a contract to remain at Elland Road in order to sign for Sheffield United on a free. Injury has robbed him of most of this campaign so far. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales