There was still hope in the air as Sam Allardyce pulled up outside the West Stand and it was there in abundance as the game kicked off. But the manner in which Leeds conceded the opener told a tale about how things were going to go, long before results elsewhere rendered the Elland Road fixture meaningless.

Here’s the YEP take on what went down as Leeds went down.

Good day

Georginio Rutter

No one in Leeds colours had a good day, of course they didn’t, but at the very least the young man who was made the club’s record signing in January was given a chance to do something on the pitch. It has been a largely rotten time for Rutter since that transfer move from Hoffenheim and Allardyce declaring him one for next season had to hurt as much as the ‘we didn’t have a centre forward to replace Rodrigo’ comment after West Ham United. When Rutter came on against Spurs it was a surprise, even if Patrick Bamford was out injured again, yet the Frenchman did himself some justice. He set up a goal, he showed a nice touch to create space for a volley that was hit over the top and caused a few problems for Spurs. It wasn’t much, it wasn’t the ending he will have wanted but it was something. He is just one of many in line for some interesting conversations this summer.

Adam Forshaw

More than once the midfielder looked around, exasperated at what he was seeing ahead of him or around him. His performance was a cut above many of his peers and though it wasn’t enough in the end, on a day that may well have ended his time at Leeds, Forshaw could hold his head up as he walked around the stadium at full-time.

EMOTIONAL SCENES - Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto consoles a young fan after the club's relegation to the Premier League. Pic: Getty

Harry Kane

He was allowed to make light work of Leeds United’s backline, thanks to mistakes and sloppy defending. An easy final run out for Spurs.

Bad day

Leeds United

Everyone involved in the club will have felt the pain yesterday and although some bear more responsibility than others, it will be hard for everyone to take. You can point to individual performances and dreadful errors or lapses in concentration on the final day but this was not the result that relegated Leeds, not really. Relegations take time to put together. Recruitment and top-level decision making is what builds the foundation for failure. The players and some senior staff members had to face the music at Elland Road while the owners stayed away. Marching on Together when there is champagne to be sprayed or applause to be taken, but not when the proverbial hits the fan, is quite a look. So too was the unsigned statement, so vague and impersonal in its content and wording. Sympathy could only really be reserved to those entirely blameless in the whole sorry affair – the supporters. Two painful, largely joyless seasons have led to this bitter blow. They deserve better. Bring on those rebates and a summer of change.

Off-camera moments

Allardyce driving in to park outside the West Stand where he was met by a young autograph hunter who bellowed 'come on Sam.' Allardyce responded in kind, to the delight of the youngster.

Karl Robinson having some input with the goalkeeping warm-up as to the distribution needs of the team against Spurs.

The back five warming up together, making it clear how Allardyce would set up for the final day.

The entire squad huddling together on the pitch before making their way back in before kick-off.

Andres Clavijo, translator and analyst for Marcelo Bielsa during the Argentine’s final season at Elland Road, making an appearance in the West Stand for the game.

Rodrigo and Joel Robles having photos with their kids and partners pitchside before the game, presumably because it was suspected there might not be a chance afterwards. What that says about their Leeds future is simply what was already known – it’s all very much up in the air.

One of the young mascots being overwhelmed by the noise as they came off the pitch following photos in the centre circle. It was deafening by that stage. Elland Road was playing its part.

It didn’t take long for things to go awry and in the immediate wake of the Spurs opener Luke Ayling became embroiled in an argument with someone in the West Stand near the dugouts. The right-back looked furious and carried on the exchange of words for some time.

Allardyce was animated too, yelling at Robin Koch to calm down as the German spooned a rushed clearance out of play. Max Wober was yelling at Pascal Struijk after the wing-back left his position, vacated space and didn’t get a challenge in as Spurs got in behind him.

It wasn’t all anger. Willy Gnonto was playing cheerleader as Liam Cooper put a halt to Son’s run down the flank after the Spurs star left Forshaw behind. And Ayling made up with the West Stand supporter as he went off for half-time, putting up a placatory hand and smiling as they exchanged presumably friendlier words.

Fitness coach Tom Robinson asking the fourth official where Spurs were, with Leeds and the officials out on the pitch well before the visitors re-emerged.

Angus Kinnear looking decidely glum and a little lonely, with only club legend Eddie Gray and board member Massimo Marinelli for company. There was no sign of Andrea Radrizzani, as the majority owner’s name was chanted in decidely negative terms, or the 49ers.

Weston McKennie being booed from the pitch and then hearing an abusive chant from sections of the West Stand and Kop, as he was replaced.

There were boos for Junior Firpo at full-time, as he trailed behind Forshaw who took applause from supporters. The South Stand was straining at the leash to get on the pitch, with a wall of police and stewards preventing a pitch invasion, but they let many players know their feelings before leaving the ground.