Bookies predict new final Premier League table: Where Leeds United and West Ham now finish

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Oct 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 13:40 BST

The bookies have unveiled their new predicted final Premier League table after Leeds United’s 2-1 win against West Ham.

Leeds United have kicked clear of both the Premier League dropzone and second-bottom West Ham - but where do the bookies think that Daniel Farke’s Whites will now finish?

Leeds went into Friday night’s hosting of West Ham having slipped a little closer to the division’s relegation zone on the back of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley who consequently moved out of it.

It meant Daniel Farke’s Whites lined up for Friday night’s visit of the second-bottom Irons sat just four points ahead of them and only three points clear of the dropzone headed by 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Leeds, though, gave themselves new breathing space by recording a 2-1 success which now has them seven points clear of West Ham and six points clear of the bottom three, albeit having played a game more.

The bookies have now consequently updated their odds and this is where they now have Leeds and West Ham finishing based on the latest title odds.

Title odds: 4-5 (in from 10-11)

1. 1st: Arsenal (Whites fans pictured in Emirates away end).

Title odds: 4-5 (in from 10-11) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 10-3.

2. 2nd: Manchester City

Odds: 10-3. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 9-2.

3. 3rd: Liverpool

Odds: 9-2. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 22-1.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 22-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 50-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Odds: 50-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 125-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 125-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:West HamPremier LeagueDaniel FarkeBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice