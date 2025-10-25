Leeds United have kicked clear of both the Premier League dropzone and second-bottom West Ham - but where do the bookies think that Daniel Farke’s Whites will now finish?

Leeds went into Friday night’s hosting of West Ham having slipped a little closer to the division’s relegation zone on the back of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley who consequently moved out of it.

It meant Daniel Farke’s Whites lined up for Friday night’s visit of the second-bottom Irons sat just four points ahead of them and only three points clear of the dropzone headed by 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Leeds, though, gave themselves new breathing space by recording a 2-1 success which now has them seven points clear of West Ham and six points clear of the bottom three, albeit having played a game more.

The bookies have now consequently updated their odds and this is where they now have Leeds and West Ham finishing based on the latest title odds.