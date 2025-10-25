Leeds United have given themselves fresh breathing space in their bid to survive their first season back in the big time - leading to changes in the club’s Premier League relegation odds.

Leeds went into Friday night’s hosting of West Ham having slipped a little closer to the division’s relegation zone on the back of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley who consequently moved out of it.

It meant Daniel Farke’s Whites lined up for Friday night’s visit of the second-bottom Irons sat just four points ahead of them and only three points clear of the dropzone headed by 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Leeds, though, gave themselves new breathing space by recording a 2-1 success which now has them seven points clear of West Ham and six points clear of the bottom three, albeit having played a game more.

It’s all led to the bookies changing their relegation odds and here is how United’s price now compares to the likes of West Ham, Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Brentford and Nottingham Forest in the new predicted final table based on those odds.

