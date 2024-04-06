Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United-linked Karamoko Dembele insists Blackpool's belief in his ability has brought out the best in him this season. Dembele is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road from French outfit Brest, who he joined after struggling for opportunities after emerging through the youth ranks at Celtic.

It's fair to say the 21-year-old has made the most of his time in the north west, too, establishing himself in the senior game and underlining his talent by racking up six goals and 11 assists in League One. Such form has seen him nominated for the League One Young Player of the Year award by the EFL, while he has also been linked to a plethora of Championship and Premier League clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are one of those said to be keeping tabs on his progress, while Everton, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Southampton have also been linked ahead of a potential summer move. The winger still has two years left to run on his contract with Brest, but it seems clubs could be willing to test the Ligue 1 side's resolve this summer.

Dembele will be focused on performing over the next few weeks as Blackpool push to claim a play-off spot in League One, but the youngster has spoken out about his recent nomination and the impact the loan switch has made on him.

“It feels good that my performances have been recognised,” he told the club website after his award nomination. “It’s nice.”

He added: “[Game time has] been the most important thing if I’m honest. The gaffer has given me everything that I have needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad