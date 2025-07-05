A boss has hailed an incoming signing from Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Werder Bremen chiefs have hailed the arrival of Leeds United defender Max Wober and outlined their expectation with the Whites defender.

Premier League new boys Leeds announced their second big departure of the summer on Friday afternoon through 27-year-old defender Wober joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a season long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In announcing the deal, Werder Bremen also revealed that they had agreed an option to but the defender at the end of his loan spell as part of his deal.

Wober made just two league starts during an injury disrupted 2024-25 Championship campaign for Leeds but Werder Bremen’s head of professional football Peter Niemeyer expects the defender will now continue recent “positive development” with his team.

“We’re delighted that we were able to interest Maximilian in a move to Werder,” said Niemeyer, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Won’t be an issue for him”...

“In signing him, we’ve gained an internationally experienced defender, whose quality will provide our defence with more stability. After a difficult last season, he made a strong comeback recently on international duty. We believe he will continue that positive development here with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predicting that Wober would have no issue settling in, boss Horst Steffen added: “I’m really pleased to now have another Austrian international in our team. Maximilian is tactically very well trained. He can play as a centre-back or at left-back.

“He’s a tough tackler and dominant in the air, and has good build-up play. On top of that, he already knows the Bundesliga from his time in Mönchengladbach, so settling in won’t be an issue for him.”