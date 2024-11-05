The last time Daniel Farke and his Leeds United players stepped off the bus at Millwall they were given the welcome they would have been expecting.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the various C-bombs that were uttered in the direction of the Whites from home fans who had gathered at the stadium entrance, there was some barracking that raised smiles rather than heckles. Jamie Shackleton was told he couldn't grow a beard. Illan Meslier was called butter fingers. Charlie Cresswell was chastised for not staying at The Den. Glen Kamara was complemented on how he played for Rangers. Joel Piroe was body shamed. It was not clear if any of the one-way interaction made it through the ear pods worn by most of Farke's men, but the grin on Luke Ayling's face said that he heard every word, words he had clearly heard before too. "What's that on your head Ayling?" "Get a ****ing haircut."

Previewing the latest meeting of two clubs who traditionally haven't taken much of a liking to one another, Farke admitted he was expecting more of the same from the Millwall faithful this time round. In his view the hostility you might find in Bermondsey of a November Wednesday evening, which will be matched by what Leeds face on the pitch is to be welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you have a look at the games, they are competitive," he said. "There are also no complaints. Sometimes a bit of banter, it’s why we love this game so much, as long as it doesn’t cross the line everything is okay. We need this competitive edge a little bit, both sides try everything to win the game and sometimes it's a little bit hostile or a spicy atmosphere. This is what you want or like as a player."

The 2023/24 London meeting between the clubs ended 3-0 to Leeds as they took the sting out of their hosts and the home fans with an early goal from Joel Piroe. His second and another from Georginio Rutter ended the game as a contest. That result left Millwall down in 18th early last season. This season they are somewhat of a different prospect. Neil Harris returned to the club in February and tasted defeat just three times in the final 13 outings of the season. They ended that campaign on a tear, winning five on the trot. Momentum is a difficult thing to carry over from one season to another but the Lions have overcome a slightly sluggish start and are unbeaten in five. They have roared to a three-game winning streak and sit seventh, seven points behind second-placed Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much has been said and written about Leeds' sheer dominance after going into the lead but Millwall's own record when they score first is a sight to behold. Thirteen wins and three draws from the 16 occasions on which they've got the first goal speaks to a team who know how to control their opponents and defend a lead.

With Harris in charge and things looking up for Millwall again, it is possible that it lights a fire under the home support and they will bring an atmosphere far beyond what they mustered for last season’s visit of Leeds. Farke's concern, however, when his players step off the bus this time will not so much be that his players wilt under hostility but that they focus on what happens on the pitch and play with a balanced mentality.

"Normally you rise on such an occasion and don't crack under this pressure - at least this is what I expect my players to do," he said. "And even if we would be impressed it would not help at all. It’s a tough place to go but it’s still a game of football, still 11 v 11 on a football pitch. The rules are still the same. It's important we find a good balance between keeping our nerves and fire in our hearts. Stay cool in the head but play with fire in the heart. This balance is important, especially when you go to such a special place like Millwall and of course want to be successful there."