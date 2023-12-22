Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United weekly wages in full according to famous video game

This famous video game has Leeds United weekly wages - estimates not facts

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 22:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 22:58 GMT

Leeds United are among the biggest wage payers in the Championship, which will be no surprise given their recent relegation from the Premier League. The Whites have managed to reduce their wage bill significantly since last season by way of sales and loans, but it remains high for the second tier.

The trade-off is that Daniel Farke has one of the best squads in the second tier to work with, and it is showing, with Leeds currently in third place and hoping to remain in the conversation for automatic promotion. As for the wages, we have taken a look at data from FM24 to see how much they believe each Leeds player is paid.

FM24 wage - £1,000

1. Archie Gray

FM24 wage - £1,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
FM24 wage - £5,000

2. Charlie Cresswell

FM24 wage - £5,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
FM24 wage - £5,500

3. Ian Poveda

FM24 wage - £5,500 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
FM24 wage - £8,000

4. Sam Byram

FM24 wage - £8,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
FM24 wage - £8,250

5. Kristoffer Klaesson

FM24 wage - £8,250 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
FM24 wage - £9,250

6. Jamie Shackleton

FM24 wage - £9,250 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page