Leeds United weekly wages in full according to famous video game

Leeds United are among the biggest wage payers in the Championship, which will be no surprise given their recent relegation from the Premier League. The Whites have managed to reduce their wage bill significantly since last season by way of sales and loans, but it remains high for the second tier.

The trade-off is that Daniel Farke has one of the best squads in the second tier to work with, and it is showing, with Leeds currently in third place and hoping to remain in the conversation for automatic promotion. As for the wages, we have taken a look at data from FM24 to see how much they believe each Leeds player is paid.