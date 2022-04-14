Plagued by injury woes, the 28-year-old has already missed more than half of the Premier League season.
Bamford first suffered an ankle injury at St James’ Park in September then, when recovered, scored on his return against Brentford but damaged his hamstring in the celebration.
Even then, he couldn’t catch a break as the muscular injury was replaced by an issue with the bottom of his foot.
It is expected that Bamford’s plantar fascia rupture will take six weeks to recover, which could see him back in action for matches against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season, but the striker isn’t holding his breath.
“I kind of know that there’s a good chance that I won’t play again this season and that, if I do, it’s a bonus,” said Bamford.
“In my head already I have set my target on the start of next season and I am working towards that and trying to get in the best shape possible for that so I think that is going to help for me.”
