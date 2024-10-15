Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If Leeds United come undone at home to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United this weekend, it mightn't have anything to do with attacking trio Kieffer Moore, Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare but a teammate of theirs at the opposite end of the pitch.

Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper has played seven times for Wilder's side this season, conceding just once in the process. He has six clean sheets and sits atop the Championship standings for that particular metric, which Leeds' own Illan Meslier finished joint-top of last season.

While the attacking threat of the aforementioned trio signed this summer as part of Bramall Lane's squad restructuring is considerable, it is Cooper's performances at the other end which may cause Leeds the greatest frustration on Friday evening.

Leeds have proven themselves to be tricky customers for opposition teams this season, at least in a defensive sense, conceding just seven in their nine outings. This, of course, includes the inexplicable goal Illan Meslier gifted Sunderland last time out and already two penalties this term, which is more than most teams at this stage of the season.

From open play, though, United have looked rather solid, but so has their upcoming opponent.

In fact, after nine games of the season only Sheffield United (6.45) have recorded a lower Expected Goals Conceded (xGC) total than Leeds (7.07) across the entire division.

This indicates the Blades have also been especially miserly when affording opportunities to their opposition, however when taking penalties out of the equation, Leeds are back on top with 5.49 non-penalty xGC.

Nevertheless, this weekend's return to Championship action pits the two best defensive sides against each other, with neither likely to give an inch in what is shaping up to be a close-run, multi-team promotion push at the summit of the table, which is why Blades No. 1 Cooper could have such an impact.

Leeds have already seen the difference a high-quality goalkeeper can make in a tight match. Full international-in-waiting James Trafford produced an impressive individual display for Burnley when the Clarets visited Elland Road last month, escaping with a 1-0 win, courtesy of Luca Koleosho's first-half strike on the counter.

Leeds didn't exactly pepper Trafford's goal, on account of Burnley adopting a low block after scoring, but the chances which did fall their way were largely thwarted by the Under-21 European champion 'keeper.

Cooper, meanwhile, has faced shots on target for Sheffield United worth a total of 2.8 xG this season, according to Opta, but conceded on just the one occasion. That means he has performed better than expected against the shots he has faced, boasting a save percentage of 92 per cent having stopped 12 of the 13 shots he's gone up against.

Meslier's save percentage sits nearer the 70 per cent mark and in terms of shot-stopping is performing at around the expected level given the attempts he has faced this season.

If Friday's fixture is to be a repeat of the encounter with Scott Parker's Burnley, Leeds must hope Cooper's above-average performances come to an end or rely on above-average attacking play and finishing of their own to get the job done.