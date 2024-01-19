All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Preston North End.

Leeds United are now preparing for a home clash with Preston North End as they look to keep the pressure on the top two. The Whites made easy work of Cardiff City in South Wales last week, and they will now look to keep up their fine home form.

Daniel Farke's men remain seven points off the top two, but a run of consistent form should get they closer over the coming weeks. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Ramsay links

Leeds are said to be interested in young Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay. Ramsay is yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds since joining in for a fee in the region of £6.5m back in 2022, but the 20-year-old did have a brief loan spell with Preston last season.

Leeds are in need of a full-back after loaning out Luke Ayling and sending Djed Spence back to Tottenham. The Daily Mail have reported that Ramsay is an option, with the Whites reportedly interested in a loan deal. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be keen for Ramsay to get some first-team football in the back-end of this season.

Benson 'interest'

Burnley star Manuel Benson is being linked with a move to Leeds this month, with Southampton failing to wrap up a deal. The Saints, like Leeds, are said to be interested in signing a winger, and it's claimed the two promotion rivals also share a target in David Brooks.