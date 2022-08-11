Leeds United ‘want’ international midfielder, Whites ‘close’ to agreeing winger deal

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United had to dig deep to see off Wolves in their Premier League opener last weekend.

The Whites fell behind to Bruno Lage’s side early on, but showed impressive resolve to come from behind in a 2-1 win.

Next up for Jesse Marsch’s men is a trip to the south coast to face Southampton at St. Mary’s. For their part, the Saints suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of a rampant Tottenham last Saturday, and will be eager to stop the rot on a poor run of form that has beset them since the end of last season.

Away from the on-field action, Leeds also continue to be linked with a number of potential high-profile transfers too.

Among those touted for a possible move is former Manchester United star Juan Mata, who is being linked with a switch to Elland Road after leaving Old Trafford earlier in the summer.

According to Marca, the Whites could be surprise frontrunners to land the Spaniard on a free transfer following his departure from their bitter rivals.

Mata has reportedly received a number of offers, but he has rejected everything to date, and is said to be keen on remaining at the top level as approaches the latter stages of his playing career.

For that reason, he is said to be considering a move to Leeds, with the report claiming Victor Orta has already reached out to Mata’s reprasentatives.

Leeds United are close to reaching an agreement with Watford for winger Ismaila Sarr. Personal talks are said to be progressing well, but the attacker’s arrival remains conditional on a departure in Jesse Marsch’s squad. (Foot Mercato)

Leeds United want to sign Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes. Brighton are also understood to be chasing the Ecuador international. (El Futbolero)

