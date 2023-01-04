The Whites put an end to their three-game losing streak in all competitions last weekend, while West Ham’s own winless run extended to five following defeat to Brentford. David Moyes’ Hammers are potentially without a handful of key players meaning Leeds and Jesse Marsch must see this evening’s contest as a golden opportunity to earn a valuable three points.

Leeds are currently two points above the relegation zone, however the bottom half remains rather congested meaning it would take several results to go against the Whites for them to drop into the bottom three. West Ham, on the other hand, are out of the drop-zone on goal difference and remain under considerable pressure to put a stop to their current run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds welcome new signing Max Wober to the club, however the Austrian international defender is unavailable to feature this evening. He has been given the No. 39 shirt at Elland Road and is expected to make his debut at Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round this weekend.

(Pic: Getty)