Leeds United vs West Ham United LIVE: Second-half goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds host West Ham at Elland Road this evening in their first fixture since their New Year’s Eve stalemate with Newcastle United
The Whites put an end to their three-game losing streak in all competitions last weekend, while West Ham’s own winless run extended to five following defeat to Brentford. David Moyes’ Hammers are potentially without a handful of key players meaning Leeds and Jesse Marsch must see this evening’s contest as a golden opportunity to earn a valuable three points.
Leeds are currently two points above the relegation zone, however the bottom half remains rather congested meaning it would take several results to go against the Whites for them to drop into the bottom three. West Ham, on the other hand, are out of the drop-zone on goal difference and remain under considerable pressure to put a stop to their current run.
Leeds welcome new signing Max Wober to the club, however the Austrian international defender is unavailable to feature this evening. He has been given the No. 39 shirt at Elland Road and is expected to make his debut at Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round this weekend.
Build-up, team news, analysis, minute-by-minute match coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United live: Second-half updates from Elland Road
Fabianski denies Rodrigo with almost the last kick of the game. Leeds will be disappointed they didn't kill the game at 1-0. Both teams did well to fight back. David Coote not particularly popular at Elland Road now.
88' Gnonto just outmuscled Kehrer off the ball, put it through his legs and left him sprawling on the turf. Rene Maric turned away, couldn't believe what he'd just seen.
Joffy coming on now, too.
85' Two bites at the cherry for Cooper, once with his head, which is on target but blocked then leaning back lashes over. 2-2.