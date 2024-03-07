Leeds United vs Sunderland given new kick-off time as match selected for TV broadcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites' encounter with Sunderland on Tuesday, April 9 will now kick off at 8pm, in accordance with Sky's broadcasting schedule. Leeds' hosting of the Black Cats had originally been designated as a 7:45pm kick-off however the lure of Daniel Farke's side has seen them selected for live broadcast once again.

Five of Leeds' next six fixtures, including this weekend's tie with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom - the only exception currently being the Whites' trip to Coventry City on Saturday, April 6 in which United have been handed a rare 3pm kick-off.

Leeds' Championship, League Cup and FA Cup fixtures have been selected by broadcasters en masse this season as the Whites appear to bring in bumper TV audiences whenever the team are shown.