Leeds United vs Sunderland given new kick-off time as match selected for TV broadcast
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whites' encounter with Sunderland on Tuesday, April 9 will now kick off at 8pm, in accordance with Sky's broadcasting schedule. Leeds' hosting of the Black Cats had originally been designated as a 7:45pm kick-off however the lure of Daniel Farke's side has seen them selected for live broadcast once again.
Five of Leeds' next six fixtures, including this weekend's tie with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom - the only exception currently being the Whites' trip to Coventry City on Saturday, April 6 in which United have been handed a rare 3pm kick-off.
Leeds' Championship, League Cup and FA Cup fixtures have been selected by broadcasters en masse this season as the Whites appear to bring in bumper TV audiences whenever the team are shown.
Match-going supporters have voiced their opposition at this in particular with fan groups concerned over the consideration, or lack thereof, given to travelling fans when selecting kick-off times. Fortunately, Leeds' game with Sunderland next month will be delayed only slightly, kicking off 15 minutes later than initially planned, although this may pose an issue for away supporters seeking rail travel at full-time.