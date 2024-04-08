Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Whites manager was disappointed but not dejected or downtrodden by last weekend’s defeat at the Coventry Building Society Arena and has rallied his troops in the interim before facing Sunderland tomorrow night.

Farke has won this division twice before and knows what it takes to clinch automatic promotion at the end of a gruelling Championship campaign and the feeling at Elland Road remains that the German is the best man for the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are third in the table having slipped from the top two after the weekend’s results, but remain in touching distance of the automatic promotion places with the order expected to chop-and-change several times before the final game of the season.