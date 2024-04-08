Leeds United vs Sunderland: Daniel Farke reveals injury latest and early team news ahead of crucial week
The Whites manager was disappointed but not dejected or downtrodden by last weekend’s defeat at the Coventry Building Society Arena and has rallied his troops in the interim before facing Sunderland tomorrow night.
Farke has won this division twice before and knows what it takes to clinch automatic promotion at the end of a gruelling Championship campaign and the feeling at Elland Road remains that the German is the best man for the job.
Leeds are third in the table having slipped from the top two after the weekend’s results, but remain in touching distance of the automatic promotion places with the order expected to chop-and-change several times before the final game of the season.
Farke welcomed Willy Gnonto, Connor Roberts and Ilia Gruev back into the mix at Coventry, allaying fears that the international trio could be out until Leeds’ trip to Middlesbrough in two weeks’ time. The manager is expected to provide a fresh fitness update today during his press conference which is scheduled to get underway at 1:30pm. Follow all the text updates here.
