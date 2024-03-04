Leeds United saw their nine-game winning run in the Championship ended on Saturday as they failed to find a way through Huddersfield Town. That 1-1 draw ensured Leeds dropped out of the league's top two, with Ipswich Town now sitting just three points behind leaders Leicester City.
A win over Stoke City on Tuesday night could be enough to carry them back into the automatic promotion spots, though, should results elsewhere go their way. Unfortunately, Leeds will be without several key men, with Daniel Farke providing an injury update in Monday afternoon's press conference. Here's a look at who has been ruled out and who is considered a doubt going into the clash at Elland Road.
1. Out: Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United)
Anthony has been ruled out of Stoke's visit with his mother's funeral taking place on the same day. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Out: Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United)
Shackleton is on the club's concussion protocol and won't be involved. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Out: Enda Stevens (Stoke City)
Stevens has been struggling with a hamstring injury but he's due to return to training later this week. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Out: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)
Struijk isn't expected to feature again until after the international break. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
5. Out: Luke McNally (Stoke City)
McNally has a thigh injury but won't return to training until later this week.
6. Out: Jordan Thompson (Stoke City)
Thompson will miss the game through suspension Photo: Gareth Copley