Leeds United saw their nine-game winning run in the Championship ended on Saturday as they failed to find a way through Huddersfield Town. That 1-1 draw ensured Leeds dropped out of the league's top two, with Ipswich Town now sitting just three points behind leaders Leicester City.

A win over Stoke City on Tuesday night could be enough to carry them back into the automatic promotion spots, though, should results elsewhere go their way. Unfortunately, Leeds will be without several key men, with Daniel Farke providing an injury update in Monday afternoon's press conference. Here's a look at who has been ruled out and who is considered a doubt going into the clash at Elland Road.