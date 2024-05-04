Live

Leeds United vs Southampton: Early team news, TV info, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host Southampton in their forty-sixth and final league fixture of the 2023/24 Championship season with automatic promotion still in reach, but a spot in the play-offs looking more than likely.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 4th May 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 09:42 BST
The Whites are without Dan James, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas for the visit of the Saints, while Connor Roberts and Patrick Bamford are both doubts. Neither are likely to feature from the start if passed fit, meaning Daniel Farke is not expected to make sweeping changes from last Friday’s line-up against Queens Park Rangers.

Farke admitted Leeds embarrassed themselves at Loftus Road as hopes of returning to the Premier League via the top two all but slipped through their fingers this past week. However, the manager insists this week’s training has been positive and given him reason to be carefully optimistic of securing a result against fellow promotion hopefuls via the play-offs, Southampton.

Build-up, team news, line-ups, match coverage and analysis here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm. Stay tuned.

Leeds United vs Southampton LIVE

09:41 BST

Early team news

Patrick Bamford (knee) - doubt

Connor Roberts (muscular) - doubt

Dan James (abdominal) - out

Pascal Struijk (groin) - out

Stuart Dallas (leg) - out

Gavin Bazunu (ankle) - out

Stuart Armstrong (quad) - out

09:39 BST

Welcome to Elland Road

Good morning all, it's the last game of the Championship season. 46 of 46. Leeds' automatic promotion hopes rely on results elsewhere but the team can give themselves a huge shot in the arm with victory against Southampton this afternoon.

Stay tuned for all your matchday updates, from start to finish.

