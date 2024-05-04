Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Whites are without Dan James, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas for the visit of the Saints, while Connor Roberts and Patrick Bamford are both doubts. Neither are likely to feature from the start if passed fit, meaning Daniel Farke is not expected to make sweeping changes from last Friday’s line-up against Queens Park Rangers.

Farke admitted Leeds embarrassed themselves at Loftus Road as hopes of returning to the Premier League via the top two all but slipped through their fingers this past week. However, the manager insists this week’s training has been positive and given him reason to be carefully optimistic of securing a result against fellow promotion hopefuls via the play-offs, Southampton.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Build-up, team news, line-ups, match coverage and analysis here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm. Stay tuned.