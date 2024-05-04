Leeds United vs Southampton: Early team news, TV info, goal and score updates from Elland Road
The Whites are without Dan James, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas for the visit of the Saints, while Connor Roberts and Patrick Bamford are both doubts. Neither are likely to feature from the start if passed fit, meaning Daniel Farke is not expected to make sweeping changes from last Friday’s line-up against Queens Park Rangers.
Farke admitted Leeds embarrassed themselves at Loftus Road as hopes of returning to the Premier League via the top two all but slipped through their fingers this past week. However, the manager insists this week’s training has been positive and given him reason to be carefully optimistic of securing a result against fellow promotion hopefuls via the play-offs, Southampton.
Build-up, team news, line-ups, match coverage and analysis here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm. Stay tuned.
Leeds United vs Southampton LIVE
Early team news
Patrick Bamford (knee) - doubt
Connor Roberts (muscular) - doubt
Dan James (abdominal) - out
Pascal Struijk (groin) - out
Stuart Dallas (leg) - out
Gavin Bazunu (ankle) - out
Stuart Armstrong (quad) - out
Welcome to Elland Road
Good morning all, it's the last game of the Championship season. 46 of 46. Leeds' automatic promotion hopes rely on results elsewhere but the team can give themselves a huge shot in the arm with victory against Southampton this afternoon.
Stay tuned for all your matchday updates, from start to finish.
