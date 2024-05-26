Leeds United 0-1 Southampton highlights: Saints win promotion as Whites hearts break at Wembley
It all comes down to this - 46 league games, two play-off semi-final ties have been and gone, now all that stands in the way of Leeds and Southampton is each other.
Often dubbed the richest game in football, today’s game is worth an estimated £140 million to both clubs, should they be the one promoted back to the top flight. The Whites have travelled to the capital in their droves and will hope to celebrate in London this evening with Premier League football to look forward to in August.
Patrick Bamford is unavailable due to a knee injury, while Southampton’s first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also absent after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Strikers Che Adams and Ross Stewart are back for the Saints, though, while Leeds largely boast a clean bill of health, aside from the aforementioned frontman and long-term absentees Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas.
A reminder that Video Assistant Referees will be used in today’s fixture. All the build-up, team news, sights and scenes from Wembley, live match updates and reaction here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.
FT thoughts
Still incredible support
Lots of fans have stayed behind to offer their appreciation for the team’s efforts.
Several members of the squad in tears on the Wembley pitch
FT: Leeds 0-1 Southampton
Saints promoted.
Whistle soon
We're past 99 minutes now.
Slipping away
90+7' Rodon fouls Adams from a throw-in. Free-kick Saints. Just eating time up.
90+5' James forces a save from McCarthy after Anthony's cutback. This is agonising.
90+2' Shirt change for James who must have been bloodied. Big white bandage on his head. Think they're going to give him a go, so hang fire on Joffy for the moment.
Into the last ten
90’ Nine additional minutes. Players still receiving treatment so it'll be longer than that.
Sub imminent
90' Joe Gelhardt is going to be brought on. Not sure James or Walker-Peters will be able to continue.
