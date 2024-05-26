Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium this afternoon in the Championship play-off final for a place in next season’s Premier League.

It all comes down to this - 46 league games, two play-off semi-final ties have been and gone, now all that stands in the way of Leeds and Southampton is each other.

Often dubbed the richest game in football, today’s game is worth an estimated £140 million to both clubs, should they be the one promoted back to the top flight. The Whites have travelled to the capital in their droves and will hope to celebrate in London this evening with Premier League football to look forward to in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford is unavailable due to a knee injury, while Southampton’s first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also absent after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Strikers Che Adams and Ross Stewart are back for the Saints, though, while Leeds largely boast a clean bill of health, aside from the aforementioned frontman and long-term absentees Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas.