Leeds United 0-1 Southampton highlights: Saints win promotion as Whites hearts break at Wembley

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th May 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 18:14 BST
Leeds United take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium this afternoon in the Championship play-off final for a place in next season’s Premier League.

It all comes down to this - 46 league games, two play-off semi-final ties have been and gone, now all that stands in the way of Leeds and Southampton is each other.

Often dubbed the richest game in football, today’s game is worth an estimated £140 million to both clubs, should they be the one promoted back to the top flight. The Whites have travelled to the capital in their droves and will hope to celebrate in London this evening with Premier League football to look forward to in August.

Patrick Bamford is unavailable due to a knee injury, while Southampton’s first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also absent after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Strikers Che Adams and Ross Stewart are back for the Saints, though, while Leeds largely boast a clean bill of health, aside from the aforementioned frontman and long-term absentees Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas.

A reminder that Video Assistant Referees will be used in today’s fixture. All the build-up, team news, sights and scenes from Wembley, live match updates and reaction here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United vs Southampton LIVE

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 17:11 BST

FT thoughts

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 17:08 BST

Still incredible support

Lots of fans have stayed behind to offer their appreciation for the team’s efforts.

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 17:07 BST

Several members of the squad in tears on the Wembley pitch

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 17:05 BST

FT: Leeds 0-1 Southampton

Saints promoted.

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 17:01 BST

Whistle soon

We're past 99 minutes now.

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 16:58 BST

Slipping away

90+7' Rodon fouls Adams from a throw-in. Free-kick Saints. Just eating time up.

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 16:56 BST

Save

90+5' James forces a save from McCarthy after Anthony's cutback. This is agonising.

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 16:54 BST

Clash

90+2' Shirt change for James who must have been bloodied. Big white bandage on his head. Think they're going to give him a go, so hang fire on Joffy for the moment.

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 16:52 BST

Into the last ten

90’ Nine additional minutes. Players still receiving treatment so it'll be longer than that.

Sun, 26 May, 2024, 16:51 BST

Sub imminent

90' Joe Gelhardt is going to be brought on. Not sure James or Walker-Peters will be able to continue.

