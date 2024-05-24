Leeds United vs Southampton: Daniel Farke reveals play-off final injury update as Bamford and Byram answers sought
United are potentially 90 minutes from achieving their goal of promotion this season with Sunday afternoon promising to be a pulsating, nail-biting affair.
Leeds have not beaten Southampton this season, losing both attempts, including most recently at the beginning of this month. While Russell Martin’s men have got the better of Farke and Leeds, the travelling legion of Whites will do their utmost to spur their team onto glory, third time lucky.
Patrick Bamford and Sam Byram sat out the play-off semi-final second leg versus Norwich City last week but over a week has passed since last hearing from Farke, who is expected to open his press conference this afternoon with an update on the pair’s condition.
Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas, meanwhile, remain ruled out for this one. Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also absent with an Achilles injury.
Press conference updates from 1:30pm. Stay tuned.
Daniel Farke pre-match press conference live: Leeds United vs Southampton - play-off final
Change a winning team?
It’s worth bearing in mind the last time Leeds played Southampton, at the beginning of the month, Daniel Farke’s team was the following:
(4-2-3-1) Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Summerville, Georginio, Piroe
The only difference between that XI and the one which took Norwich apart last week was Archie Gray in for Byram at right-back. Would the same formation/approach yield the same result?
If so, is it worth packing the midfield with an additional body to shore things up and hope the attack can be clinical? Or, would changing a winning team be the wrong thing to do?
We’ll get Farke’s thoughts on team selection shortly.
Here we go
Well, ladies and gentlemen - it’s the big one. The Championship play-off final is almost upon us, just over 48 hours until kick-off.
First things first, Daniel Farke and his opposite number Russell Martin will host their pre-match press conferences today.
We’ll have text updates from the manager’s latest media briefing right here throughout the afternoon.
Don’t go anywhere.
