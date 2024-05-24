Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his last pre-match press conference of the season this afternoon as the Whites prepare to take on Southampton at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

United are potentially 90 minutes from achieving their goal of promotion this season with Sunday afternoon promising to be a pulsating, nail-biting affair.

Leeds have not beaten Southampton this season, losing both attempts, including most recently at the beginning of this month. While Russell Martin’s men have got the better of Farke and Leeds, the travelling legion of Whites will do their utmost to spur their team onto glory, third time lucky.

Patrick Bamford and Sam Byram sat out the play-off semi-final second leg versus Norwich City last week but over a week has passed since last hearing from Farke, who is expected to open his press conference this afternoon with an update on the pair’s condition.

Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas, meanwhile, remain ruled out for this one. Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also absent with an Achilles injury.

Press conference updates from 1:30pm. Stay tuned.