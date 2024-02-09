Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Millers sit bottom of the Championship table, 12 points from safety, while Leeds are in the hunt for automatic promotion having gone unbeaten at the start of the calendar year.

Farke's side are yet to taste defeat in 2024 and expected to welcome reinforcements to the matchday squad as Connor Roberts becomes eligible for the first time this weekend since his deadline day loan move. The Burnley full-back was not registered in time to represent Leeds at Bristol City last Friday and could not feature in the FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Plymouth Argyle in midweek as he was not a United player at the time of the original tie.

Roberts does have a task on his hands ousting incumbent right-back Archie Gray, however, and is expected to start on the bench against the South Yorkshire side tomorrow afternoon.

Farke is also anticipated to provide his customary injury and fitness update on the likes of Pascal Struijk and Daniel James, both of whom the German is hopeful can return to the matchday squad over the next couple of games. Struijk has been out since the defeat to West Bromwich Albion on December 28, while Championship Player of the Month nominee last month James, has been absent for a couple of matches with a minor adductor injury. He too faces difficulty returning to Farke's XI immediately given the form of Willy Gnonto who has scored in back-to-back games.

All the updates from Farke's press conference here from 1:30pm.