Leeds United vs Rotherham United: Daniel Farke reveals injury update and team news in press conference
The Millers sit bottom of the Championship table, 12 points from safety, while Leeds are in the hunt for automatic promotion having gone unbeaten at the start of the calendar year.
Farke's side are yet to taste defeat in 2024 and expected to welcome reinforcements to the matchday squad as Connor Roberts becomes eligible for the first time this weekend since his deadline day loan move. The Burnley full-back was not registered in time to represent Leeds at Bristol City last Friday and could not feature in the FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Plymouth Argyle in midweek as he was not a United player at the time of the original tie.
Roberts does have a task on his hands ousting incumbent right-back Archie Gray, however, and is expected to start on the bench against the South Yorkshire side tomorrow afternoon.
Farke is also anticipated to provide his customary injury and fitness update on the likes of Pascal Struijk and Daniel James, both of whom the German is hopeful can return to the matchday squad over the next couple of games. Struijk has been out since the defeat to West Bromwich Albion on December 28, while Championship Player of the Month nominee last month James, has been absent for a couple of matches with a minor adductor injury. He too faces difficulty returning to Farke's XI immediately given the form of Willy Gnonto who has scored in back-to-back games.
All the updates from Farke's press conference here from 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Presenting January's Championship Manager of the Month
The Opposition
One win in 18 is the headline statistic for Rotherham United before their visit to Elland Road. The Millers are struggling at the foot of the table and look set for a return to League One, unless they can drastically turn their fortunes around in the final third of the season.
The club have picked up four points on the road all season. No wins, four draws and ten defeats in 14 away Championship games.
Leeds remain unbeaten at Elland Road.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Another day, another press conference. We're speaking to Daniel Farke again this afternoon.
On the agenda:
- Pascal Struijk and Dan James' injuries
- Jamie Shackleton's illness
- Rotherham United
- FA Cup Fifth Round vs Chelsea
- FA Cup Fifth Round vs Chelsea
- Connor Roberts' availability