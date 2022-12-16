News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Leeds United vs Real Sociedad LIVE: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host LaLiga side Real Sociedad at Elland Road this evening in the second of their publicly-accessible mid-season friendlies during the World Cup break

By Joe Donnohue
3 hours ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 6:32pm

Leeds welcome the team currently sitting third in the LaLiga table to Elland Road this evening, which will provide a sterner test than the Whites’ narrow 2-1 friendly win over Elche last week. Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich helped Leeds avoid the embarrassment of drawing with the side with the lowest number of points across Europe’s top five leagues, returning from their training camp in Spain with the Festa d’Elx trophy.

This evening, Imanol Alguaci brings his La Real outfit to West Yorkshire where temperatures are set to hover around freezing for kick-off at 7:45pm. Domestically, tonight’s opponents trail only Real Madrid and Barcelona in the league table, and topped their UEFA Europa League group ahead of Manchester United with five wins from six matches.

Hide Ad

Their squad includes former Manchester City midfielder David Silva and ex-Newcastle United man Mikel Merino, as well as Martin Zubimendi who will by vying to replace Sergio Busquets at international level, along with Leeds’ Marc Roca.

Leeds host La Real at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty Images)

Match updates, build-up, team news, analysis, full-time reaction and player ratings here throughout the evening.

Leeds United vs Real Sociedad: Build-up, team news and live match updates

Show new updates

Kick-off countdown

15 minutes...

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro (GK), Zubimendi, Zubeldia, Cho, Navarro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Silva, Brais Mendez, Le Normand, Martin

Subs: Zubiaurre, Sola, Illarra, Aritz, Guevara, Karrikaburu, Marin

Leeds United team news

XI: Robles, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Forshaw, Roca, Klich, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Hjelde, Gyabi, Greenwood, Perkins, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Joseph

Arrivals...

Arrivals

Players arriving at a bitterly cold Elland Road currently. We’ll let you know who’s in the Whites’ travelling party here...

Upcoming fixtures

21st December: Leeds United vs AS Monaco - Elland Road (Friendly)

28th December: Leeds United vs Manchester City - Elland Road

31st December: Newcastle United vs Leeds United - St James’ Park

4th January: Leeds United vs West Ham United - Elland Road

8th January: Cardiff City vs Leeds United - Cardiff City Stadium (FA Cup Third Round)

Team news shortly

We’ll have the teams in around an hour’s time, ahead of the 7:45pm kick-off.

Squad

The squad available to Jesse Marsch tonight. Read more here.

Early Team News: Leeds United

Sonny Perkins has trained with the first-team after picking up a calf issue in the win over Elche last week. He is available for selection.

Factfile: Real Sociedad

Founded: 1909

Nickname: La Real (The Royal)

Stadium: Anoeta (39,500 capacity)

Manager: Imanol Alguacil

Current position: 3rd in LaLiga

Notable players: David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Asier Illaramendi, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Team newsElland RoadWest Yorkshire