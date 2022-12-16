Leeds United vs Real Sociedad LIVE: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds United host LaLiga side Real Sociedad at Elland Road this evening in the second of their publicly-accessible mid-season friendlies during the World Cup break
Leeds welcome the team currently sitting third in the LaLiga table to Elland Road this evening, which will provide a sterner test than the Whites’ narrow 2-1 friendly win over Elche last week. Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich helped Leeds avoid the embarrassment of drawing with the side with the lowest number of points across Europe’s top five leagues, returning from their training camp in Spain with the Festa d’Elx trophy.
This evening, Imanol Alguaci brings his La Real outfit to West Yorkshire where temperatures are set to hover around freezing for kick-off at 7:45pm. Domestically, tonight’s opponents trail only Real Madrid and Barcelona in the league table, and topped their UEFA Europa League group ahead of Manchester United with five wins from six matches.
Their squad includes former Manchester City midfielder David Silva and ex-Newcastle United man Mikel Merino, as well as Martin Zubimendi who will by vying to replace Sergio Busquets at international level, along with Leeds’ Marc Roca.
Match updates, build-up, team news, analysis, full-time reaction and player ratings here throughout the evening.
Leeds United vs Real Sociedad: Build-up, team news and live match updates
Real Sociedad XI: Remiro (GK), Zubimendi, Zubeldia, Cho, Navarro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Silva, Brais Mendez, Le Normand, Martin
Subs: Zubiaurre, Sola, Illarra, Aritz, Guevara, Karrikaburu, Marin
XI: Robles, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Forshaw, Roca, Klich, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo
Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Hjelde, Gyabi, Greenwood, Perkins, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Joseph
Players arriving at a bitterly cold Elland Road currently. We’ll let you know who’s in the Whites’ travelling party here...
21st December: Leeds United vs AS Monaco - Elland Road (Friendly)
28th December: Leeds United vs Manchester City - Elland Road
31st December: Newcastle United vs Leeds United - St James’ Park
4th January: Leeds United vs West Ham United - Elland Road
8th January: Cardiff City vs Leeds United - Cardiff City Stadium (FA Cup Third Round)
Sonny Perkins has trained with the first-team after picking up a calf issue in the win over Elche last week. He is available for selection.