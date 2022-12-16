Leeds welcome the team currently sitting third in the LaLiga table to Elland Road this evening, which will provide a sterner test than the Whites’ narrow 2-1 friendly win over Elche last week. Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich helped Leeds avoid the embarrassment of drawing with the side with the lowest number of points across Europe’s top five leagues, returning from their training camp in Spain with the Festa d’Elx trophy.

This evening, Imanol Alguaci brings his La Real outfit to West Yorkshire where temperatures are set to hover around freezing for kick-off at 7:45pm. Domestically, tonight’s opponents trail only Real Madrid and Barcelona in the league table, and topped their UEFA Europa League group ahead of Manchester United with five wins from six matches.

Their squad includes former Manchester City midfielder David Silva and ex-Newcastle United man Mikel Merino, as well as Martin Zubimendi who will by vying to replace Sergio Busquets at international level, along with Leeds’ Marc Roca.

Leeds host La Real at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty Images)