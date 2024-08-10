Leeds United 3-3 Portsmouth highlights: Aaronson salvages point off the bench in second half stoppage time
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whites are back in competitive action this weekend with their season opener against Pompey just hours away.
Daniel Farke said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that he can count on a fully fit squad for the visit of John Mousinho’s League One winners, which means a number of key selection decisions befall the German before a ball is even kicked.
Leeds will be looking to start off their campaign on the right foot after the disappointment of play-off final defeat at the end of last season and have been backed by various bookmakers as the division’s favourites to make a return to the Premier League.
All your build-up, team news, analysis, opinion and live match updates here throughout the day. Stay tuned.
Leeds United vs Portsmouth LIVE
FT: Leeds United 3-3 Portsmouth
That’s the tale of the tape on Matchday 1. A point, when it could so easily have been none.
90+8’ Aaronson played 1-on-1 with Norris, slotted in by Bogle. And he puts it wide.
GOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL AARONSON 3-3
90+5’ In the final minute of stoppage time, Aaronson takes the ball from Piroe, buys a yard and shoots low from 18 yards.
Stoppages
90+3’ Three of the five added minutes eaten up already.
Goal. Pompey. 3-2
90+2’ Lang slots it. Meslier sent the wrong way.
Penalty Portsmouth
90’ Saydee rolls Bogle into the penalty area and goes down under pressure, arm round the neck although the Pompey man is holding Bogle’s shirt. Referee awards the spot-kick.
88’ Meslier has a save to make. Granted it's from a shot from the centre-circle but he grabs it. Twenty shots to three I think it is at this point.
Not a yellow
86’ Struijk goes into an ill-advised one as Pompey try and break. Might have been a yellow was he not already on a yellow.
Clear pull-back
86’ Towler yellow-carded for pulling Georginio back. I count that the seventh time the Frenchman has been fouled.
82’ Rothwell takes a free-kick quickly, Firpo crosses for the near post and Bamford heads well wide. Defender did a good job.
Leeds sub
79’ Joseph off, Bamford on.
Bamford ready
77’ Bamford called back to the bench to get ready.
Nothing doing
74’ Bogle gets down the right and sticks a cross into the corridor of uncertainty across the six-yard area. Back post vacant, Joseph half throws a head at it.
Leeds subs
72’ Rothwell on; Gruev off. Gnonto off; Aaronson on. Piroe on; James off.
Tricks and flicks
67’ Bogle puts it through the defender’s legs but his cross is blocked. Gnonto tries again, works room for a shot which is deflected away for a corner.
65’ Norris punches the corner to Gnonto, nice first touch, blasts it goalwards and it's deflected off target for another corner.
Pompey sub
63’ Sorensen off; Saydee on.
Another opportunity
62’ Norris saves again, this time from Georginio. Shot straight at the goalkeeper from 18 yards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.