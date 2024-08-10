Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United kick off their 2024/25 Championship campaign at home to Portsmouth this afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are back in competitive action this weekend with their season opener against Pompey just hours away.

Daniel Farke said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that he can count on a fully fit squad for the visit of John Mousinho’s League One winners, which means a number of key selection decisions befall the German before a ball is even kicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will be looking to start off their campaign on the right foot after the disappointment of play-off final defeat at the end of last season and have been backed by various bookmakers as the division’s favourites to make a return to the Premier League.