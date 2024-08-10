Live

Leeds United 3-3 Portsmouth highlights: Aaronson salvages point off the bench in second half stoppage time

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 10th Aug 2024, 09:30 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 14:33 GMT
Leeds United kick off their 2024/25 Championship campaign at home to Portsmouth this afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.

The Whites are back in competitive action this weekend with their season opener against Pompey just hours away.

Daniel Farke said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that he can count on a fully fit squad for the visit of John Mousinho’s League One winners, which means a number of key selection decisions befall the German before a ball is even kicked.

Leeds will be looking to start off their campaign on the right foot after the disappointment of play-off final defeat at the end of last season and have been backed by various bookmakers as the division’s favourites to make a return to the Premier League.

All your build-up, team news, analysis, opinion and live match updates here throughout the day. Stay tuned.

Leeds United vs Portsmouth LIVE

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:29 GMT

FT: Leeds United 3-3 Portsmouth

That’s the tale of the tape on Matchday 1. A point, when it could so easily have been none.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:29 GMT

CHANCE

90+8’ Aaronson played 1-on-1 with Norris, slotted in by Bogle. And he puts it wide.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:26 GMT

GOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL AARONSON 3-3

90+5’ In the final minute of stoppage time, Aaronson takes the ball from Piroe, buys a yard and shoots low from 18 yards.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:24 GMT

Stoppages

90+3’ Three of the five added minutes eaten up already.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:22 GMT

Goal. Pompey. 3-2

90+2’ Lang slots it. Meslier sent the wrong way.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:21 GMT

Penalty Portsmouth

90’ Saydee rolls Bogle into the penalty area and goes down under pressure, arm round the neck although the Pompey man is holding Bogle’s shirt. Referee awards the spot-kick.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:20 GMT

Held

88’ Meslier has a save to make. Granted it's from a shot from the centre-circle but he grabs it. Twenty shots to three I think it is at this point.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:18 GMT

Not a yellow

86’ Struijk goes into an ill-advised one as Pompey try and break. Might have been a yellow was he not already on a yellow.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:16 GMT

Clear pull-back

86’ Towler yellow-carded for pulling Georginio back. I count that the seventh time the Frenchman has been fouled.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:14 GMT

Chance

82’ Rothwell takes a free-kick quickly, Firpo crosses for the near post and Bamford heads well wide. Defender did a good job.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:09 GMT

Leeds sub

79’ Joseph off, Bamford on.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:07 GMT

Bamford ready

77’ Bamford called back to the bench to get ready.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:05 GMT

Nothing doing

74’ Bogle gets down the right and sticks a cross into the corridor of uncertainty across the six-yard area. Back post vacant, Joseph half throws a head at it.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:02 GMT

Leeds subs

72’ Rothwell on; Gruev off. Gnonto off; Aaronson on. Piroe on; James off.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:58 GMT

Tricks and flicks

67’ Bogle puts it through the defender’s legs but his cross is blocked. Gnonto tries again, works room for a shot which is deflected away for a corner.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:56 GMT

Chance

65’ Norris punches the corner to Gnonto, nice first touch, blasts it goalwards and it's deflected off target for another corner.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:53 GMT

Pompey sub

63’ Sorensen off; Saydee on.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:53 GMT

Another opportunity

62’ Norris saves again, this time from Georginio. Shot straight at the goalkeeper from 18 yards.

