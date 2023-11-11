Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds United host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road this afternoon as Daniel Farke hopes his side can cope without stand-in skipper Pascal Struijk.
Leeds will be without as many as five first-team players for this weekend's fixture as Struijk, Joe Gelhardt, Djed Spence, Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton are all ruled out against Plymouth Argyle.
The Pilgrims face a number of injury issues themselves with striker duo Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu ruled out by boss Steven Schumacher. Although, summer signing and top scorer Morgan Whittaker is available and will be the Devon club's main threat at Elland Road.
Leeds' final fixture before the international break this month gives the team the chance to win six of their last seven games. Presently, the Whites are the Championship's most in-form side, having defeated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last Friday, picking up 15 points from the last 18 available.
United go into this one sitting third in the table, while Plymouth lie 19th.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Armistice Day
Remembering the fallen.
Positive squad news
The doubts are here.
In line for a recall
In the meantime, hear from the skipper.
Players arriving shortly
Team news in 25 minutes. We'll let you know who's here very soon.
Farke's comments justified
Archie Gray could've been at the Under-17 World Cup. We know where we'd rather have him playing...
NEW: Inside Elland Road podcast
Here's some pre-match listening for you all...
Pre-match reading: Farke on leadership
Here's what Farke had to say this week...
International call-ups
Georginio Rutter earned a recall to France's Under-21 setup this month, as Thierry Henry selected the young striker in his group. He's flying at the moment.
Willy Gnonto, meanwhile, returns to Italy's Under-21 group despite being a full international. He will be keen to get more minutes under his belt.
Charlie Cresswell - England U21
Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph - England U20
Archie Gray - England U19
Ilia Gruev - Bulgaria
Glen Kamara - Finland
Dan James, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu - Wales
Charlie Allen - Northern Ireland U21
Dani van den Heuvel - Netherlands U21
Diogo Monteiro - Portugal U19
Charlie Crew - England U21
Welcome to Elland Road
Hello all, welcome back to Elland Road. Leeds remain unbeaten here this season - the team will hope that run doesn't come to an end this afternoon.
Team news at 2 o'clock. Kick-off 3pm.