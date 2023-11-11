Leeds United host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road this afternoon as Daniel Farke hopes his side can cope without stand-in skipper Pascal Struijk.

Leeds host Plymouth at Elland Road this afternoon

Leeds will be without as many as five first-team players for this weekend's fixture as Struijk, Joe Gelhardt, Djed Spence, Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton are all ruled out against Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims face a number of injury issues themselves with striker duo Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu ruled out by boss Steven Schumacher. Although, summer signing and top scorer Morgan Whittaker is available and will be the Devon club's main threat at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' final fixture before the international break this month gives the team the chance to win six of their last seven games. Presently, the Whites are the Championship's most in-form side, having defeated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last Friday, picking up 15 points from the last 18 available.

United go into this one sitting third in the table, while Plymouth lie 19th.