Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road this afternoon as Daniel Farke hopes his side can cope without stand-in skipper Pascal Struijk.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 11th Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 11:52 GMT
Leeds will be without as many as five first-team players for this weekend's fixture as Struijk, Joe Gelhardt, Djed Spence, Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton are all ruled out against Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims face a number of injury issues themselves with striker duo Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu ruled out by boss Steven Schumacher. Although, summer signing and top scorer Morgan Whittaker is available and will be the Devon club's main threat at Elland Road.

Leeds' final fixture before the international break this month gives the team the chance to win six of their last seven games. Presently, the Whites are the Championship's most in-form side, having defeated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last Friday, picking up 15 points from the last 18 available.

United go into this one sitting third in the table, while Plymouth lie 19th.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

13:56 GMT

Armistice Day

Remembering the fallen.

13:38 GMT

Positive squad news

The doubts are here.

13:35 GMT

In line for a recall

In the meantime, hear from the skipper.

13:34 GMT

Players arriving shortly

Team news in 25 minutes. We'll let you know who's here very soon.

11:52 GMTUpdated 11:53 GMT

Farke's comments justified

Archie Gray could've been at the Under-17 World Cup. We know where we'd rather have him playing...

10:38 GMTUpdated 10:48 GMT

NEW: Inside Elland Road podcast

Here's some pre-match listening for you all...

10:37 GMTUpdated 10:50 GMT

Pre-match reading: Farke on leadership

Here's what Farke had to say this week...

10:35 GMT

International call-ups

Georginio Rutter earned a recall to France's Under-21 setup this month, as Thierry Henry selected the young striker in his group. He's flying at the moment.

Willy Gnonto, meanwhile, returns to Italy's Under-21 group despite being a full international. He will be keen to get more minutes under his belt.

Charlie Cresswell - England U21

Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph - England U20

Archie Gray - England U19

Ilia Gruev - Bulgaria

Glen Kamara - Finland

Dan James, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu - Wales

Charlie Allen - Northern Ireland U21

Dani van den Heuvel - Netherlands U21

Diogo Monteiro - Portugal U19

Charlie Crew - England U21

10:28 GMT

Welcome to Elland Road

Hello all, welcome back to Elland Road. Leeds remain unbeaten here this season - the team will hope that run doesn't come to an end this afternoon.

Team news at 2 o'clock. Kick-off 3pm.

