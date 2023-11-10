Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle will both be without a number of key players when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon with five squad members ruled out for Daniel Farke’s side.

Farke and Steven Schumacher’s respective squads are beginning to bear the brunt of a wearisome Championship campaign, some 15 matches into the season with surgery decisions, suspensions and fatigue all issues to contend with ahead of Saturday afternoon’s kick-off.

The Pilgrims visit Elland Road for the first time since 2007 having secured promotion from League One last term and will arrive in West Yorkshire with something of a striker problem. Leeds, on the other hand, could potentially be left depleted at the back.

Fortunately, the Whites’ injury worries are not too severe and unlikely to keep the players in question out for a considerable period of time, therefore this month’s upcoming international break should offer much of the squad a reprieve from the relentless nature of English football’s second tier. However, Saturday will come too soon for many of them, Farke confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of which players are ruled out for Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle, as well as those doubtful for the Elland Road meet.

1 . Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle injury list Pascal Struijk headlines the home side's injury list after undergoing hernia surgery. He should be able to return following the international break, however. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Pascal Struijk (hernia) The Dutchman will sit out this weekend's fixture having played every minute of Leeds' Championship campaign so far. Farke confirmed on Thursday: "In the recent weeks and months he had a problem with a hernia, the last game was pretty painful so we decided to send him to London for surgery. It’s not too bad but he will miss this game." (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . Djed Spence (knee) Spence is on track to return following the international break. He was initially forecast to be out for eight weeks having suffered a knee ligament injury in training. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Stuart Dallas (leg) Still too early for Dallas to be playing a part in a matchday squad but he's on the right track. Farke said this week: "Dallas at the moment is training, hopefully he can join team training soon." (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

5 . Joe Gelhardt (hand) Fortunately, Joe Gelhardt's hand fracture does not require surgery therefore he will be able to return sooner rather than later. This weekend comes too soon, though. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros Photo Sales