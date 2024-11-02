Live

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle live: Second-half goal and score updates from Elland Road as hosts run riot

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 15:48 BST
Leeds United welcome Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road this afternoon in what, on paper at least, looks to be one of the Championship’s biggest mismatches so far this season.

Leeds are without a number of first-team players including the dual-absence of defensive midfield pair Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu. Largie Ramazani joined the absentee list midway through last month and Jayden Bogle serves a one-match suspension, while Max Wober is steadily making a return from a knee injury but is not likely to be involved today.

Junior Firpo is expected to make an immediate comeback to Daniel Farke’s starting lineup this afternoon after serving a one-game ban of his own last week as Leeds drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farke said on Thursday that Dan James (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (adductor) and Joe Gelhardt (hip) would all be subject to late fitness tests to see whether they may play a part at Elland Road.

Plymouth arrive in West Yorkshire with an away record they’d probably like to put right having failed to score in six of their seven matches on the road this term.

Build-up, team news, live goal and score updates as well as post-match reaction here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 17:27 BST

Rooney reaction

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

Leeds United 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Resounding. Convincing. All tied up within the first 40 minutes. Onto Millwall.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

Again!

90+4’ Guilavogui then rises highest from the resulting corner but Grimshaw is there to deny him a debut goal.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:51 BST

So nearly

90+3’ Charlie Crew forces Grimshaw into a fingertip save over the crossbar.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

Still time...

90' Four added on.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

That's more like it

90' Solomon with a burst of pace to the byline followed by a low cross. Just cut out by a Plymouth boot.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

Great turnout

36,066 in attendance today.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:44 BST

He was good today

86' Piroe off; Crew on.

Leeds have a corner, won by Joseph's deflected effort.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:43 BST

Debut day at Elland Road

85' Charlie Crew going to get his competitive debut very soon, as well.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:39 BST

Silky

80’ Guilavogui plays a pass with the outside of his right boot which prompts somebody sat in front of the press box to let out an audible moan of delight.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:34 BST

He's 17

76' Chambers straight into the action. Played through down the right-hand channel, goes shoulder-to-shoulder with Mumba and wins that battle. Low cross is cut out in the middle.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:33 BST

Positions

75' Chambers has gone to the right wing while Guilavogui is alongside Tanaka in the middle.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:32 BST

Subs

74' Gnonto off; Chambers on. Rothwell off; Guilavogui on.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:31 BST

Double debut

73' Josuha Guilavogui and Sam Chambers are about to come on for a double debut here.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:26 BST

Plymouth sub

69’ Finn on; Hardie off.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:24 BST

And subs

65' Gnonto played through down the right-hand channel by Aaronson. Gets underneath his shot ever so slightly and drags the ball wide of the post.

Aaronson off; Joseph on. James off; Solomon on.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:21 BST

Flop

63' Firpo sends a low cross into Grimshaw's six-yard box which the 'keeper claims. Tempo has dropped considerably during the second half. Joe Rodon performs an Ayling flop of his own in front of the Kop. Does that count as showboating?

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:18 BST

Plymouth sub

60’ Caleb Roberts off; Mustapha Bundu on

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsElland RoadDaniel FarkePlymouth
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice