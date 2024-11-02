Leeds United welcome Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road this afternoon in what, on paper at least, looks to be one of the Championship’s biggest mismatches so far this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are without a number of first-team players including the dual-absence of defensive midfield pair Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu. Largie Ramazani joined the absentee list midway through last month and Jayden Bogle serves a one-match suspension, while Max Wober is steadily making a return from a knee injury but is not likely to be involved today.

Junior Firpo is expected to make an immediate comeback to Daniel Farke’s starting lineup this afternoon after serving a one-game ban of his own last week as Leeds drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke said on Thursday that Dan James (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (adductor) and Joe Gelhardt (hip) would all be subject to late fitness tests to see whether they may play a part at Elland Road.

Plymouth arrive in West Yorkshire with an away record they’d probably like to put right having failed to score in six of their seven matches on the road this term.