Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle live: Second-half goal and score updates from Elland Road as hosts run riot
Leeds are without a number of first-team players including the dual-absence of defensive midfield pair Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu. Largie Ramazani joined the absentee list midway through last month and Jayden Bogle serves a one-match suspension, while Max Wober is steadily making a return from a knee injury but is not likely to be involved today.
Junior Firpo is expected to make an immediate comeback to Daniel Farke’s starting lineup this afternoon after serving a one-game ban of his own last week as Leeds drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
Farke said on Thursday that Dan James (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (adductor) and Joe Gelhardt (hip) would all be subject to late fitness tests to see whether they may play a part at Elland Road.
Plymouth arrive in West Yorkshire with an away record they’d probably like to put right having failed to score in six of their seven matches on the road this term.
Build-up, team news, live goal and score updates as well as post-match reaction here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE
Rooney reaction
Leeds United 3-0 Plymouth Argyle
Resounding. Convincing. All tied up within the first 40 minutes. Onto Millwall.
90+4’ Guilavogui then rises highest from the resulting corner but Grimshaw is there to deny him a debut goal.
So nearly
90+3’ Charlie Crew forces Grimshaw into a fingertip save over the crossbar.
Still time...
90' Four added on.
That's more like it
90' Solomon with a burst of pace to the byline followed by a low cross. Just cut out by a Plymouth boot.
Great turnout
36,066 in attendance today.
He was good today
86' Piroe off; Crew on.
Leeds have a corner, won by Joseph's deflected effort.
Debut day at Elland Road
85' Charlie Crew going to get his competitive debut very soon, as well.
80’ Guilavogui plays a pass with the outside of his right boot which prompts somebody sat in front of the press box to let out an audible moan of delight.
He's 17
76' Chambers straight into the action. Played through down the right-hand channel, goes shoulder-to-shoulder with Mumba and wins that battle. Low cross is cut out in the middle.
Positions
75' Chambers has gone to the right wing while Guilavogui is alongside Tanaka in the middle.
74' Gnonto off; Chambers on. Rothwell off; Guilavogui on.
Double debut
73' Josuha Guilavogui and Sam Chambers are about to come on for a double debut here.
Plymouth sub
69’ Finn on; Hardie off.
And subs
65' Gnonto played through down the right-hand channel by Aaronson. Gets underneath his shot ever so slightly and drags the ball wide of the post.
Aaronson off; Joseph on. James off; Solomon on.
63' Firpo sends a low cross into Grimshaw's six-yard box which the 'keeper claims. Tempo has dropped considerably during the second half. Joe Rodon performs an Ayling flop of his own in front of the Kop. Does that count as showboating?
Plymouth sub
60’ Caleb Roberts off; Mustapha Bundu on