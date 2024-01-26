Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle: Daniel Farke on Archie Gray injury, transfers and team news in FA Cup
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke sits down with the media for the second time this week ahead of his side's meeting with Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road tomorrow.
Farke has already suggested he will rotate his squad for the visit of the Pilgrims this weekend as Leeds look to make it through to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.
United were knocked out at that stage last season having overcome Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley in Rounds Three and Four, respectively. While Farke has acknowledged it is unlikely the Whites lift the trophy at the end of the season, United go into every game seeking to win.
Saturday afternoon's fixture should give some of Farke's more peripheral squad members a chance to shine, as the manager looks to protect key players from excessive workload at the end of a three-game week. Leeds have also hosted Preston North End and Norwich City in the past six days.
Follow all the live text updates from Farke's press conference at 1:30pm here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Reminder
Fresh updates from Farke to come at 1:30pm.
Loan man
Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi is unable to feature for Plymouth at Elland Road this weekend. Adam Forshaw, however, is expected to start for the Pilgrims after joining the Devon club earlier this month.
Farke's injury verdict on Wednesday night
Here's what the manager had to say immediately after Leeds' win in midweek.
Daniel James sadly, had to substitute him because close to the halftime whistle, he slipped a bit away and overstretched his hip flexor, adductor. I think it's a little strain. I hope it's not too bad. So I think he will definitely be out for the FA Cup game for the weekend. But I hope then he can return pretty soon back to training because we need him, he's in brilliant shape and doesn't look too bad. With Archie Gray in the beginning if I'm honest, I was concerned because he got a hit against his knee and he overstretched it and he was panicking a little bit and was fearing something with the ligament and had to limp off after the first assessment and carefully optimistic so it seems like ACL ligaments everything's okay, it was more or less just a hit and he overstretched it so at the moment it looks good. So yes, we have to wait right now for further assessment. But I'm carefully optimistic that it's not a long term injury. And yes, would be crucial and also important if there is no long term injury with him because we definitely need him.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good afternoon, we're up at Thorp Arch again today to speak with Daniel Farke.
He'll be briefing us on how Leeds' players came through Wednesday night's win over Norwich City at Elland Road.
Fingers crossed it's good news on Archie Gray and Dan James.