Daniel James sadly, had to substitute him because close to the halftime whistle, he slipped a bit away and overstretched his hip flexor, adductor. I think it's a little strain. I hope it's not too bad. So I think he will definitely be out for the FA Cup game for the weekend. But I hope then he can return pretty soon back to training because we need him, he's in brilliant shape and doesn't look too bad. With Archie Gray in the beginning if I'm honest, I was concerned because he got a hit against his knee and he overstretched it and he was panicking a little bit and was fearing something with the ligament and had to limp off after the first assessment and carefully optimistic so it seems like ACL ligaments everything's okay, it was more or less just a hit and he overstretched it so at the moment it looks good. So yes, we have to wait right now for further assessment. But I'm carefully optimistic that it's not a long term injury. And yes, would be crucial and also important if there is no long term injury with him because we definitely need him.