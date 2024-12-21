Leeds United 4-0 Oxford United highlights: Clinical second half helps Whites stay in Championship top two
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds will contest five games over the next fortnight, all being well, in what is a crucial and congested period of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.
First up, Oxford visit Elland Road on the back of Des Buckingham’s sacking last weekend and new boss Rowett’s appointment yesterday.
The U’s are winless in their last six and have lost five of those matches with their slide ultimately resulting in previous head coach Buckingham’s dismissal.
Rowett will not be in the dugout this afternoon but is at Elland Road to observe his new side in the flesh for the first time. Daniel Farke, meanwhile, is without Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev through injury. Max Wober and Pascal Struijk are also doubtful for this fixture due to knee and hamstring problems, respectively.
Build-up, team news, live coverage, analysis and reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Leeds United vs Oxford United LIVE
A superb end to the year at home
Responsibility spread throughout the team
Outstanding home form
FT: Leeds United 4-0 Oxford United
A strong, clinical second half performance does the damage for Oxford at Elland Road. Leeds in control throughout. Nine wins from last nine at home.
Beat the traffic, I'll keep you updated right here
90' Four added minutes.
Gotta sting in this rain
89’ James stings the palms of the Oxford ‘keeper with a low drive from the corner of the box.
Ramazani wants his goal
87' SAVE! Joseph with the hold-up, James with the looping cross and Ramazani bursting through to head at goal. But it's stopped well by Cumming.
83' Ramazani hauled to the deck as Gnonto plays in a low cross. Howls go up from the Kop, but referee James Bell says no penalty. Just greedy, if you ask me.
More minutes for the big fella
82' Ampadu picks up possession on the edge of the box, dribbles around a few yellow shirts and shoots low. Deflects away for a corner.
Sub: Guilavogui on; Rothwell off.
Tip-top stuff
Close to a fifth
79' Ramazani drills one wide after a cross from the right is missed by the Oxford defence.
77' Isaac Schmidt replaces Sam Byram.
Changes
74' Triple sub: Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph on; Aaronson, Piroe, Solomon off. Because why not.
GOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLL SOLOMON 4-0
73’ Oxford can’t help giving up possession, Piroe runs towards goal, slots left to Solomon who blasts home from a tight angle.
Subs soon
70' Ramazani, Gnonto and Joseph are coming on shortly.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL AARONSON 3-0
67' A gift. Solomon picks up the loose ball in the middle and Leeds have bodies coming forward. He finds a pass into Aaronson, it's a little under his feet but gets it out of there and slots beneath Cumming. Job done, you'd think.
Goal No. 2
High, wide and not at all handsome
64' Rare Oxford attack ends with Brannagan blasting one high into the South Stand behind Meslier's goal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.