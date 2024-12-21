Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United welcome newly-appointed Gary Rowett’s Oxford United to Elland Road this afternoon as the Championship’s festive schedule kicks into gear.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds will contest five games over the next fortnight, all being well, in what is a crucial and congested period of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

First up, Oxford visit Elland Road on the back of Des Buckingham’s sacking last weekend and new boss Rowett’s appointment yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U’s are winless in their last six and have lost five of those matches with their slide ultimately resulting in previous head coach Buckingham’s dismissal.

Rowett will not be in the dugout this afternoon but is at Elland Road to observe his new side in the flesh for the first time. Daniel Farke, meanwhile, is without Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev through injury. Max Wober and Pascal Struijk are also doubtful for this fixture due to knee and hamstring problems, respectively.