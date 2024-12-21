Live

Leeds United 4-0 Oxford United highlights: Clinical second half helps Whites stay in Championship top two

Leeds United welcome newly-appointed Gary Rowett’s Oxford United to Elland Road this afternoon as the Championship’s festive schedule kicks into gear.

Leeds will contest five games over the next fortnight, all being well, in what is a crucial and congested period of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

First up, Oxford visit Elland Road on the back of Des Buckingham’s sacking last weekend and new boss Rowett’s appointment yesterday.

The U’s are winless in their last six and have lost five of those matches with their slide ultimately resulting in previous head coach Buckingham’s dismissal.

Rowett will not be in the dugout this afternoon but is at Elland Road to observe his new side in the flesh for the first time. Daniel Farke, meanwhile, is without Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev through injury. Max Wober and Pascal Struijk are also doubtful for this fixture due to knee and hamstring problems, respectively.

Build-up, team news, live coverage, analysis and reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United vs Oxford United LIVE

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 17:35 BST

A superb end to the year at home

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 17:34 BST

Responsibility spread throughout the team

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 17:34 BST

Outstanding home form

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FT: Leeds United 4-0 Oxford United

A strong, clinical second half performance does the damage for Oxford at Elland Road. Leeds in control throughout. Nine wins from last nine at home.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

Beat the traffic, I'll keep you updated right here

90' Four added minutes.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

Gotta sting in this rain

89’ James stings the palms of the Oxford ‘keeper with a low drive from the corner of the box.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

Ramazani wants his goal

87' SAVE! Joseph with the hold-up, James with the looping cross and Ramazani bursting through to head at goal. But it's stopped well by Cumming.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

No pen

83' Ramazani hauled to the deck as Gnonto plays in a low cross. Howls go up from the Kop, but referee James Bell says no penalty. Just greedy, if you ask me.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

More minutes for the big fella

82' Ampadu picks up possession on the edge of the box, dribbles around a few yellow shirts and shoots low. Deflects away for a corner.

Sub: Guilavogui on; Rothwell off.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

Tip-top stuff

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:38 BST

Close to a fifth

79' Ramazani drills one wide after a cross from the right is missed by the Oxford defence.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Change

77' Isaac Schmidt replaces Sam Byram.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:33 BST

Changes

74' Triple sub: Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph on; Aaronson, Piroe, Solomon off. Because why not.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

GOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLL SOLOMON 4-0

73’ Oxford can’t help giving up possession, Piroe runs towards goal, slots left to Solomon who blasts home from a tight angle.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

Subs soon

70' Ramazani, Gnonto and Joseph are coming on shortly.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:26 BSTUpdated 16:28 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL AARONSON 3-0

67' A gift. Solomon picks up the loose ball in the middle and Leeds have bodies coming forward. He finds a pass into Aaronson, it's a little under his feet but gets it out of there and slots beneath Cumming. Job done, you'd think.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:24 BST

Goal No. 2

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

High, wide and not at all handsome

64' Rare Oxford attack ends with Brannagan blasting one high into the South Stand behind Meslier's goal.

