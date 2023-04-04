Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest live: Team news as Gnonto arrives, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds United host fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at Elland Road this evening as Javi Gracia’s side hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League
The Whites suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, losing out 4-1 to the Premier League champions-elect at the Emirates Stadium. Head coach Gracia does not expect the situation with injured duo Max Wober and Willy Gnonto to be any different this evening, despite an initially positive outlook on the injuries the pair picked up during the international break.
Weston McKennie is expected to have recovered from the flu, whilst Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are in line for greater involvement than their substitute appearances in north London last Saturday.
Nottingham Forest are without former Leeds striker Chris Wood who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, although Steve Cooper’s side did outwit Leeds at the City Ground less than two months ago.
Team news, build-up, match analysis and live coverage throughout the evening here. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest LIVE
44' First half has flown by but the momentum really swung in Leeds' favour since Harrison's goal. Few clear-cut opportunities to speak of but loads of territory. It's been ugly, scrappy and erratic at times from both sides but very entertaining. 1-1.
37’ Koch was convinced he was fouled in the area. Replay from one angle suggests he had a case, Freuler had an arm around him and a handful of shirt.
35’ Roca darts to the byline, tees up Bamford who can’t connect under pressure. Sinisterra gathers, tries to feed Bamford whose effort is deflected well wide.
30’ Sinisterra with some lovely footwork and then a beatiful switch to the far side of the area where Harrison kills it with his first touch but then can’t pick out Bamford.