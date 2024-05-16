Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United host play-off semi-final opponents Norwich City at Elland Road this evening with the winner booking their place at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

The Whites are potentially 180 minutes from the Premier League, starting tonight with their semi-final second leg against Norwich.

David Wagner’s Canaries do not boast the best away record in the Championship this season, while Daniel Farke’s men are statistically the second-strongest home side in the division. But, the play-offs are a different entity altogether and knockout football has a tendency to facilitate high drama.

Extra time and penalties may be required this evening, if the two sides remain level, unable to be separated at the end of normal time. Elland Road is a sell-out, as one might anticipate on a night of such magnitude, with emotions expected to run high.

Striker Patrick Bamford was ruled out of this fixture last week by Farke with minor knee trauma and is not expected to return. The manager sprung a surprise in his team selection at Carrow Road last weekend, though, packing the midfield with an additional body; what he has in store for Leeds supporters tonight remains to be seen.

Build-up, team arrivals, lineups and live match updates here throughout the evening. Stay tuned. Kick-off is at 8pm