Leeds United vs Norwich City live: Early team news, goal and score updates in Championship play-off decider
The Whites are potentially 180 minutes from the Premier League, starting tonight with their semi-final second leg against Norwich.
David Wagner’s Canaries do not boast the best away record in the Championship this season, while Daniel Farke’s men are statistically the second-strongest home side in the division. But, the play-offs are a different entity altogether and knockout football has a tendency to facilitate high drama.
Extra time and penalties may be required this evening, if the two sides remain level, unable to be separated at the end of normal time. Elland Road is a sell-out, as one might anticipate on a night of such magnitude, with emotions expected to run high.
Striker Patrick Bamford was ruled out of this fixture last week by Farke with minor knee trauma and is not expected to return. The manager sprung a surprise in his team selection at Carrow Road last weekend, though, packing the midfield with an additional body; what he has in store for Leeds supporters tonight remains to be seen.
Build-up, team arrivals, lineups and live match updates here throughout the evening. Stay tuned. Kick-off is at 8pm
Leeds United vs Norwich City LIVE
Arrivals shortly
Expecting a raucous reception for the Leeds coach, due to arrive at Elland Road in around 15 minutes.
Selection question
Georginio Rutter didn’t quite have the impact he might’ve liked in the first leg in the No. 9 role, often dropping deep and drifting wide to make himself available without having to stave off challenges from Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson at the rear.
If Farke elects to reintroduce Joel Piroe, whom he admitted may have expected to start at Carrow Road last weekend, that likely means he comes in for Archie Gray who deputised in a more advanced role at Carrow Road, but saw too little of the ball.
It’s a head-scratcher.
Wagner’s setup
Expecting the Canaries boss to set his team up in a way that seeks to frustrate Leeds, ceding the majority share of possession to the home side in favour of defensive solidity off the ball.
Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday were all effective to that end here earlier in the season.
Provided he is available, Norwich are likely to utilise Josh Sargent’s speed in behind, looking for the long diagonal from the left-hand side of the pitch over the top of Leeds’ defence.
Form
A return to clean sheets and largely resolute defending last weekend was a step in the right direction, although Leeds’ attacking verve appeared still to be lacking somewhat.
Winning is all that matters tonight, by hook or by crook, something the team has only done once in their last seven outings. It’s high time for a return to early 2024 form when Farke’s men went unbeaten in 15 consecutive matches, winning 13.
Welcome to Elland Road
Do-or-die.
It all comes down to this, potentially - but hopefully not - Leeds United’s final fixture of the 2023/24 campaign.
Better sides have arrived in LS11 this season and been shown the door, as well as Leeds’ collective and individual match-winning quality. But, results of late have left a lot to be desired.
