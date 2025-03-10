The EFL have made an official Leeds United versus Millwall decision.

The EFL have named their officials for Wednesday night’s Championship clash between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road for which Dean Whitestone will be the referee.

Northamptonshire-based official Whitestone has taken charge of just the one game involving Leeds so far this season, namely November’s Championship clash at Swansea City in which the Whites recorded a 4-3 victory.

From 22 games officiated so far this season, Whitestone has brandished just the one red card for Swansea’s Harry Darling in January’s 2-1 Championship defeat at home to Sheffield United.

Wednesday night’s contest will represent the third game involving Leeds that Whitestone has taken charge of.

Daniel Leach and Darren Williams will the the assistant referees for the contest for which James Bell will be fourth official.