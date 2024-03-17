Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds were leapfrogged into second by Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon as the Tractor Boys completed a 6-0 rout over Sheffield Wednesday, but United can reclaim their place in the automatic promotion places with victory over today's South London visitors.

Farke and his team were victorious at The Den back in September, winning by three goals to nil, however the return of head coach Neil Harris has coincided with an upturn in Millwall's form meaning this afternoon's meeting will not be an easy game.

Leeds remain without injured duo Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk, however Jaidon Anthony and Jamie Shackleton are expected to return to the matchday squad, if selected. Elsewhere on the injury front, Leeds boast a clean bill of health which is good news at such a crucial period of the season.