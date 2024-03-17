Leeds United vs Millwall live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds were leapfrogged into second by Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon as the Tractor Boys completed a 6-0 rout over Sheffield Wednesday, but United can reclaim their place in the automatic promotion places with victory over today's South London visitors.
Farke and his team were victorious at The Den back in September, winning by three goals to nil, however the return of head coach Neil Harris has coincided with an upturn in Millwall's form meaning this afternoon's meeting will not be an easy game.
Leeds remain without injured duo Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk, however Jaidon Anthony and Jamie Shackleton are expected to return to the matchday squad, if selected. Elsewhere on the injury front, Leeds boast a clean bill of health which is good news at such a crucial period of the season.
Kick-off today is at 3pm. Live match updates, build-up, analysis and team news here throughout the afternoon.
Leeds United vs Millwall LIVE
Welcome to Elland Road
Leeds vs Millwall. A proper fixture.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.