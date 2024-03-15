Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds maintained their unbeaten league record in 2024 last Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday were seen off at Hillsborough by two goals to nil. The United players were given time off following their eleventh win in 12 Championship games and returned to Thorp Arch en masse midway through this week.

Each of Farke's first-team squad members will have been assessed for knocks or injuries picked up in the win over Wednesday, although it is expected that the overwhelming majority of the German's stalwarts have come through unscathed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pascal Struijk remains out as he continues his comeback from injury, meanwhile Stuart Dallas remains the club's only long-term injury absentee. Jamie Shackleton may be reintegrated after sitting out the Wednesday victory due to concussion protocols, while Jaidon Anthony will return to the fold following leave for personal reasons.