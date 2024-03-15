Leeds United vs Millwall: Daniel Farke reveals early team news and injury latest in pre-match press conference
Leeds maintained their unbeaten league record in 2024 last Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday were seen off at Hillsborough by two goals to nil. The United players were given time off following their eleventh win in 12 Championship games and returned to Thorp Arch en masse midway through this week.
Each of Farke's first-team squad members will have been assessed for knocks or injuries picked up in the win over Wednesday, although it is expected that the overwhelming majority of the German's stalwarts have come through unscathed.
Pascal Struijk remains out as he continues his comeback from injury, meanwhile Stuart Dallas remains the club's only long-term injury absentee. Jamie Shackleton may be reintegrated after sitting out the Wednesday victory due to concussion protocols, while Jaidon Anthony will return to the fold following leave for personal reasons.
Text updates from Farke's press conference here from 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Another U21s call
Just like Archie, Mateo Joseph has been named in an Under-21 international squad this month - except this time it's Spain.
The Spanish-born youngster had previously represented England at youth international level but has now definitively switched allegiances to the country of his birth.
Archie's call-up
Leeds youngster Archie Gray has been rewarded for his fine form this season with a first-ever call-up to England's Under-21s.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good morning, we're in position at Thorp Arch this afternoon where Daniel Farke will be hosting his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm.
Stay tuned for all your Leeds United team news and injury updates right here.
