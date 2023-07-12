Leeds United vs Manchester United live: Team news confirmed as Rutter and Sinisterra start, goal and score updates from Oslo friendly
The Whites will be roared on by the thousands-strong contingent of Leeds supporters based in the Norwegian capital and those who have travelled from further afield.
Scandinavia has long-since been home to scores of Leeds fans and the country has a proud history of Norwegians representing the club with strong Elland Road links to this day.
New boss Daniel Farke takes charge of the team for the first time but will be without several key players, some of whom are finalising transfers elsewhere such as Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen, while others including Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville remain on their summer break after international commitments throughout June.
Kick-off at the Ullevaal Stadion is from 4pm BST (5pm local time). Follow all the updates here.
#LUFC XI (4-2-3-1): Klaesson, Drameh, Mullen, Cooper (c), Hjelde; Gyabi, Shackleton; Poveda, Greenwood, Sinisterra; Rutter
Subs: Van den Heuvel, Christy, Ayling, Struijk, Monteiro, Moore, Gray, Bate, James, Bamford, Perkins, Gelhardt, Joseph
TEAM NEWS: Manchester United
TEAM NEWS: Leeds United
No Rodrigo, no Rasmus
There’s slim chance of Rodrigo or Rasmus Kristensen making an appearance for the Whites today.
The Spaniard is on the cusp of agreeing a move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, while Kristensen is closing in on a season-long loan move to AS Roma, where he will join up with Diego Llorente.
Just under two hours until kick-off which means team news is only 45 minutes away. We’re likely to see a couple of last season’s young guns given plenty of time on the pitch this afternoon.
Curious to see the style of play Daniel Farke employs, too.
The boys are excited to pick his style up, it’s a short pre-season so we will need to learn quickly. Hopefully we can do that, because it’s vital we get off to a good start this season.
Friendly matches are always good. You work really hard over the start of pre-season and then you can’t wait to get out there and play your first game.
Welcome to Oslo
Good afternoon from Oslo.
No, I’m not about to tell you who has received 12 points from Norway on Eurovision - Leeds United are in Scandinavia to take on fierce rivals Man United today.
Kick-off is from 5pm local time (4pm back in the UK).
Follow all the updates here throughout the afternoon. Eyes peeled for team news shortly.