Leeds United vs Luton Town injury news as 6 out and 1 doubt as visitors welcome pair back

Luton Town's absentee list is half as long as Leeds United's ahead of Wednesday night's meeting between the two sides at Elland Road.

Leeds are without three players due to injury, while Junior Firpo serves the final game of his three-match suspension, picked up in the 1-0 defeat by Millwall prior to this month's international break.

Luton, on the other hand, welcome one back from a suspension and another from injury. Both of whom are expected to be involved in the matchday squad.

Here is a round-up of the injuries and possible absentees we're expecting at Elland Road in midweek.

1. Junior Firpo (out - suspended)

Firpo will serves the final game of a three-match ban issued by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall's Danny McNamara in the 1-0 loss at The Den. Photo: Alex Davidson

2. Ethan Ampadu (out - knee)

Leeds' skipper could make a comeback next month, but for now he remains sidelined. Photo: Stu Forster

3. Ilia Gruev (out - knee)

Gruev will be out for a while longer than his midfield partner Ampadu having undergone surgery on his meniscus. Photo: George Wood

4. Isaac Schmidt (out - hernia)

The Swiss defender will miss Wednesday's game after undergoing a hernia operation at the beginning of the international break. Photo: Naomi Baker

5. Reuell Walters (out - foot)

The ex-Arsenal full-back is out for some time with a broken foot, currently. Photo: David Horn

6. Tom Lockyer (out - other)

Lockyer is tentatively trying to make a comeback after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Bournemouth last December. For now, though, he remains unavailable for selection. | Liam Smith Photo: Liam Smith

