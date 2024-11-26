Leeds are without three players due to injury, while Junior Firpo serves the final game of his three-match suspension, picked up in the 1-0 defeat by Millwall prior to this month's international break.
Luton, on the other hand, welcome one back from a suspension and another from injury. Both of whom are expected to be involved in the matchday squad.
Here is a round-up of the injuries and possible absentees we're expecting at Elland Road in midweek.
1. Junior Firpo (out - suspended)
Firpo will serves the final game of a three-match ban issued by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall's Danny McNamara in the 1-0 loss at The Den. Photo: Alex Davidson
2. Ethan Ampadu (out - knee)
Leeds' skipper could make a comeback next month, but for now he remains sidelined. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Ilia Gruev (out - knee)
Gruev will be out for a while longer than his midfield partner Ampadu having undergone surgery on his meniscus. Photo: George Wood
4. Isaac Schmidt (out - hernia)
The Swiss defender will miss Wednesday's game after undergoing a hernia operation at the beginning of the international break. Photo: Naomi Baker
5. Reuell Walters (out - foot)
The ex-Arsenal full-back is out for some time with a broken foot, currently. Photo: David Horn
6. Tom Lockyer (out - other)
Lockyer is tentatively trying to make a comeback after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Bournemouth last December. For now, though, he remains unavailable for selection. | Liam Smith Photo: Liam Smith
