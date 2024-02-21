Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' fixture schedule has not been kind throughout February but United have still claimed maximum points from each of their games, ever since the turn of the year. Farke's side are unbeaten but face their sternest test this weekend as Leicester visit Elland Road.

The Foxes were beaten on their own patch earlier this season, but still hold a nine-point lead over United at the summit of the Championship table. That said, Enzo Maresca's side were defeated by Middlesbrough last weekend, allowing Leeds to close the gap to top spot with victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Patrick Bamford, Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk all sat out the win on the south coast through injury although Farke is expected to provide an update on the trio this afternoon, with the possibility that Bamford or Byram could return to the matchday squad this Friday.

