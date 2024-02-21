Leeds United vs Leicester City press conference live: Daniel Farke reveals Bamford and Byram injury updates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds' fixture schedule has not been kind throughout February but United have still claimed maximum points from each of their games, ever since the turn of the year. Farke's side are unbeaten but face their sternest test this weekend as Leicester visit Elland Road.
The Foxes were beaten on their own patch earlier this season, but still hold a nine-point lead over United at the summit of the Championship table. That said, Enzo Maresca's side were defeated by Middlesbrough last weekend, allowing Leeds to close the gap to top spot with victory over Plymouth Argyle.
Patrick Bamford, Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk all sat out the win on the south coast through injury although Farke is expected to provide an update on the trio this afternoon, with the possibility that Bamford or Byram could return to the matchday squad this Friday.
Text updates from Farke's press conference here from 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Injuries latest
Farke hoped to welcome Patrick Bamford (calf) and Sam Byram (hamstring) back within a 10-12 day time-frame before the win over Plymouth last weekend, which suggests this Friday's game may come a bit too soon for them both.
Although, the manager did say neither issue was too severe, holding out slight hope for a possible return to the matchday squad.
We'll get answers on the condition of both players shortly.
Good afternoon
We're back in the building at Thorp Arch to hear from Daniel Farke this afternoon.
Updates to follow from 1:30pm.