Enzo Maresca and Daniel Farke have both decreed that tonight's match is just another game, whilst acknowledging the magnitude of the fixture to media, pundits and fans of both sides alike. First meets second in the Championship as Leeds' unbeaten record at Elland Road this season comes under its greatest threat. The Foxes have picked up a staggering 38 points from 16 matches on the road this term and will prove a formidable opponent for Farke's squad.

Leeds are without the likes of Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk, while Patrick Bamford has an outside chance of making the matchday group after a minor calf issue caused him to withdraw from the warm-up at Swansea City last week.

Leicester, meanwhile, are missing talismanic midfield presence Wilfred Ndidi who has been on the winning side in 18 of his 21 Championship outings this season. Four of the Foxes' five league defeats have been without the Nigerian.

Team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the evening. Kick-off is 8pm.