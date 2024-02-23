Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United vs Leicester City live: Early team news, goal and score updates from table-top Elland Road meet

Leeds United host league-leaders Leicester City at Elland Road this evening as they aim to inflict back-to-back defeats on - and complete the double over - the Foxes this season.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 16:42 GMT
Enzo Maresca and Daniel Farke have both decreed that tonight's match is just another game, whilst acknowledging the magnitude of the fixture to media, pundits and fans of both sides alike. First meets second in the Championship as Leeds' unbeaten record at Elland Road this season comes under its greatest threat. The Foxes have picked up a staggering 38 points from 16 matches on the road this term and will prove a formidable opponent for Farke's squad.

Leeds are without the likes of Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk, while Patrick Bamford has an outside chance of making the matchday group after a minor calf issue caused him to withdraw from the warm-up at Swansea City last week.

Leicester, meanwhile, are missing talismanic midfield presence Wilfred Ndidi who has been on the winning side in 18 of his 21 Championship outings this season. Four of the Foxes' five league defeats have been without the Nigerian.

Team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the evening. Kick-off is 8pm.

Leeds United vs Leicester City LIVE

16:42 GMT

Form: Leicester City

Last five Championship games:

1-2 vs Middlesbrough

2-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday

2-1 vs Watford

5-0 vs Stoke City

3-1 vs Swansea City

16:41 GMT

Form: Leeds United

Last five Championship games

2-0 vs Plymouth Argyle

4-0 vs Swansea City

3-0 vs Rotherham United

1-0 vs Bristol City

1-0 vs Norwich City

16:39 GMT

Welcome to Elland Road

Second vs first under the lights on a Friday night. They don't get much bigger than this in the Championship.

We'll be right here with all the build-up, team news, analysis and match updates throughout the evening. Minute-by-minute coverage from Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue.

