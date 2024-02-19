Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United vs Leicester City early injury news as 8 out

A look at the latest injury news surrounding both Leeds United and Leicester City as the two sides prepare to face off.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:39 GMT

Leeds United have another short week as they look to continue their superb winning run. The Whites are currently on a run of seven straight league wins, now back in second place. Daniel Farke's men defeated Plymouth Argyle over the weekend, continuing their charge towards automatic promotion.

But the race remains wide open, with Southampton also in fine form and Ipswich Town just behind, and Leeds face leaders Leicester City this Friday with a rare chance to gain three points on the Foxes. Ahead of the Elland Road clash, we have rounded up the early injury news surrounding both clubs.

Vestergaard has a hamstring injury and won't return until next month.

1. Jannik Vestergaard - Out

Vestergaard has a hamstring injury and won't return until next month.

Photo Sales
Albrighton will be absent until March with a muscular issue.

2. Marc Albrighton - Out

Albrighton will be absent until March with a muscular issue.

Photo Sales
Ndidi is out until April with a hip issue.

3. Wilfred Ndidi - Out

Ndidi is out until April with a hip issue.

Photo Sales
Dallas is hoping to return in March.

4. Stuart Dallas - Out

Dallas is hoping to return in March.

Photo Sales
Darlow is hoping to return before the international break.

5. Karl Darlow - Out

Darlow is hoping to return before the international break.

Photo Sales
Farke has confirmed: "He has hamstring problems and will not be available for this game or Leicester."

6. Sam Byram - Out

Farke has confirmed: "He has hamstring problems and will not be available for this game or Leicester."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownDaniel FarkeSouthamptonFoxesElland RoadLeicester City