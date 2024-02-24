Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have enjoyed another memorable night at Elland Road to pick up one of their biggest wins of the season. Daniel Farke's men came from behind to beat leaders Leicester City on Friday night with Archie Gray and the two Welshmen Connor Roberts and Daniel James on target.

The gap between Leeds and Leicester now stands at six points, and Farke's men may believe they can go all the way, now on eight straight league wins. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Beckford slams decision

Former Leeds favourite Jermaine Beckford has slammed the decision to rule out Patson Daka's goal for Leicester that could have sealed it for the Foxes. “For me it’s a ridiculous decision made by the linesman. You can see clearly Patson Daka’s onside at the back post. He makes his movement there, brilliant movement," Beckford told Sky Sports.

“Georginio Rutter takes a touch, it’s a big touch, he gambles on it, Patson Daka gets the touch on it, scores, runs off celebrating. There’s nothing wrong at all. From here, where we are, we’ve got a great view of the linesman, where he’s stood, and straight away Paul [Heckingbottom] said, ‘Offside. Lino’s got his flag up’. And we all looked at it and thought ‘How? How is he offside? “It’s a really bad decision from the linesman there.”

Bamford's words of wisdom

Patrick Bamford has revealed that he spoke to Georginio Rutter at half-time in a bid to see his teammate enjoy a better second half. He told Sky Sports: “Today, speaking to Georgi at half-time, he was having a tough first-half and I know what he’s like. He keeps trying no matter what and he beats himself up a bit.